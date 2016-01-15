GoldMoney® Founder James Turk, GoldMoney® Research Head Alasdair Macleod, and GoldMoney® Wealth Services President John Butler sat down for a round-table discussion to review 2015 and their 2016 outlook. Watch as they…
Our headline chart says it all. The first two weeks of 2016 have been volatile for precious metals, with gold ending up 2.3% and silver exactly unchanged by this morning (Friday) European time. All markets have been…
This week has seen net buying in both gold and silver, with platinum and palladium experiencing some selling. GoldMoney's Singapore vaults have continued to be the most popular this week alongside our Canadian vault,…
Well, well: who would have believed it. First the Bank for International Settlements comes out with a paper that links credit booms to the boom-bust business cycle, then Britain's Adam Smith Institute publishes a paper…
The year started with a bang. Gold rose 4.5% and silver 3.8% in the first four days' trading, while equity markets had a torrid time. The dollar was also strong against the other major currencies, and many investment…
Kelly-Ann Kearsey and Geoffroy Buffetrille, Dealing Managers at GoldMoney, say: This week, clients have favoured the Eastern vaults with most selling being seen in Western vaults. We have seen gold retain its stance…
Advance signs of a global slump in economic activity emerged in 2015. Furthermore, the dollar's strength, coupled with widening credit spreads confirms a global tendency for dollar-denominated debt to contract. These…
The Fed will never succeed in its attempt to manage inflation and unemployment by varying interest rates. This is because it and its economists do not accept the relationship between, on one side, the funds it creates…
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve Bank raised its Fed Funds Rate target to 0.25%-0.5%, which is the interest rate paid on bank reserves held at the Fed. The rise was widely expected, the Fed having signalled it in…
Kelly-Ann Kearsey and Geoffroy Buffetrille, Dealing Managers at GoldMoney, say: This week, clients have been selling their precious metals across a varienty of vaults with Singapore proving the most popular for buy…