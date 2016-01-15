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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Silver’s rollercoaster

Our headline chart says it all. The first two weeks of 2016 have been volatile for precious metals, with gold ending up 2.3% and silver exactly unchanged by this morning (Friday) European time. All markets have been…

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Alasdair Macleod

Austrians get (some) mainstream credibility

Well, well: who would have believed it. First the Bank for International Settlements comes out with a paper that links credit booms to the boom-bust business cycle, then Britain's Adam Smith Institute publishes a paper…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold in 2016

Advance signs of a global slump in economic activity emerged in 2015. Furthermore, the dollar's strength, coupled with widening credit spreads confirms a global tendency for dollar-denominated debt to contract. These…

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Alasdair Macleod

Why the Fed will never succeed

The Fed will never succeed in its attempt to manage inflation and unemployment by varying interest rates. This is because it and its economists do not accept the relationship between, on one side, the funds it creates…

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Kelly-Ann Kearsey

Dealing Desk: No Surprise, No Action

Kelly-Ann Kearsey and Geoffroy Buffetrille, Dealing Managers at GoldMoney, say: This week, clients have been selling their precious metals across a varienty of vaults with Singapore proving the most popular for buy…

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