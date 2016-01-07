Dealing Desk: Precious Metals receive strong start to New Year

Jan 7, 2016 · Kelly-Ann Kearsey

Kelly-Ann Kearsey and Geoffroy Buffetrille, Dealing Managers at GoldMoney, say:

This week, clients have favoured the Eastern vaults with most selling being seen in Western vaults.

We have seen gold retain its stance this week as a safe-haven asset as there are continued tensions in the Middle East regarding oil exports and economic sanctions which could then affect the economy of the west. Alongside this is the fall in the Shanghai stock markets, which has highlighted worries about the strength of the Chinese economy.This has given added support to the metal, increasing the price to over USD1,100/oz despite the US Dollar Index also rising.

Market volatility remains high with the VIX index ranging between 16 and 24, giving the precious metals support in a stressful market.

Due to end of the year and tax year, although some GoldMoney clients have been selling their metals over the past week, the buy-to-sell ratio still remains in favour of buyers, with the amount of buy orders outweighing the volume of sell orders.

Week on week price performances (since 17/12/2015 – following on from last report issued)

07/01/16 16:00. Gold rose 4.7% to $1,103.00, Silver increased 2.6% to $14.10, Platinum lowered 1.1% to $875.20 and Palladium dropped 10.7% to $494.60 Gold/Silver ratio: 78

NOTES TO EDITOR

For more information, and to arrange interviews, please contact Emily Cornelius, Communications & PR Tel: + 1 647 499 6748 or email: [email protected]

GoldMoney

GoldMoney is one of the world's leading providers of physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium for private and corporate customers, allowing users to buy precious metals online. The easy to use website makes investing in gold and other precious metals accessible 24/7.



Through GoldMoney's non-bank vault operators, physical precious metals can be stored worldwide, outside of the banking system in the UK, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Singapore and Canada. GoldMoney partners with Brink's, Loomis International (formerly Via Mat), Malca-Amit, G4S and Rhenus Logistics. Storage fees are highly competitive and there is also the option of having metal delivered.



GoldMoney currently has over 20,000 customers worldwide and holds over $1billion of precious metals in its partner vaults.



GoldMoney is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission and complies with Jersey's anti-money laundering laws and regulations. GoldMoney has established industry-leading governance policies and procedures to protect customers' assets with independent audit reporting every 3 months by two leading audit firms.



Further information:

Visit: Goldmoney.com or view our video online