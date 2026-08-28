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Aug 28, 2026·Alasdair Macleod

Silver squeeze is back!

A week of consolidation for gold and silver ends with a strong performance for silver. Driving silver’s price are factors common to gold, plus the gradual reopening of Indian demand. Silver volumes on Comex have been high for the last seven trading sessions, while open interest has climbed...

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Aug 21, 2026·Alasdair Macleod

Busted bonds and bouncing gold

$40 trillion and counting. Bessent forced to buy USTs to keep yields down. These headlines are undermining the dollar’s credibility which is why gold is now rising strongly. There can be little doubt that gold has turned a corner. Markets now see risk in the dollar, whereas as recently as...

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Aug 14, 2026·Alasdair Macleod

Sentiment now positive for gold

There’s a sea-change underway in investor attitudes towards gold and silver. Markets now see growing risk to the dollar as a consequence of oil supply disruption. When America first attacked Iran on 28 February, gold and silver prices declined: gold from $5320 and silver from $93. Admittedly,...

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Aug 7, 2026·Alasdair Macleod

Gold and silver begin their move

Investors increasingly suspect that financial markets might be radically mispriced and nowhere is this truer than for precious metals. In terms of the evolution of gold and silver prices, markets appear to be in a similar position to where they were in December 1973, after OPEC first hiked...

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Jul 31, 2026·Alasdair Macleod

PM sentiment low as it gets

Few investors are interested in major upheavals facing global finances. Disinterest in summer is normal, but this is a time of maximum danger to personal wealth. It is a fact that after 55 years of this fiat currency regime, the top 500 investment managers with an estimated $140—$150 trillion...

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Jul 24, 2026·Alasdair Macleod

Gold and silver in wartime

Some analysts tell us that gold goes down in war. This is rubbish. Otherwise, why would countries in the past have suspended their gold standards at wartime? There are some specious arguments being advanced for the lacklustre performance of gold and silver in recent weeks, and the argument above...

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Jul 17, 2026·Alasdair Macleod

Gulf war and gold

In the fog of war, truth is the casualty. Gold and silver prices will reflect uncertainty over outcomes. All that traders know for now is that bond yields might rise further. Well-informed analysts who follow geopolitical developments have concluded that America and Israel have lost the war...

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Jul 10, 2026·Alasdair Macleod

First gold, then markets migrating East

Goodbye to Western paper. Moving in plain sight, China has set up a new market in Hong Kong ready to take over from London and New York when the dollar dies. First, let’s look briefly at what happened to gold in the 1973—1974 OPEC crisis. Note that gold drifted lower when the oil price was hiked...

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Jul 3, 2026·Alasdair Macleod

The squeeze is on

Trading conditions on Comex suggest that gold and silver bears are about to be squeezed — potentially viciously. If so, then prices measured in fiat currencies have bottomed. Let’s start with gold. This week, the price has rallied from a low of $3950 on 30 th June to $4170 this morning. As is...

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Jun 26, 2026·Alasdair Macleod

Last growl of the PM bear?

We are into contract expiry on Comex again. Silver’s active July contract settles on Monday. Option expiry was yesterday. Are we now about to see gold and silver prices recover? It has been a long slog lower with silver more than halving from the 29 th of January spike and gold losing over...

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