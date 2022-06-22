Goldmoney logo

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) is a precious metal focused investment company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company is engaged in precious metal sales to its clients, including arranging delivery and storage of precious metals, coin retailing, and jewelry manufacturing. Goldmoney safeguards $2.3 billion of precious metals for clients in over 100 countries.

The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include: Goldmoney.com, SchiffGold.com, and a 35% interest in Menē Inc.

Stock Information

TSX: XAU

Secondary Listings:US XAUMFEU 9BT

Capital Structure

Goldmoney Inc. has one class of shares and no debt. There are currently 75,070,000 issued and outstanding shares as of June 15, 2022. The company founders including members of the board of directors own roughly 40% of the outstanding shares.

Investor Presentation

Latest Company News

Jun 22, 2022

Goldmoney Inc. Shareholder Letter

Download the Shareholder Letter Here Dear Fellow Shareholders,The table below provides a measurement of the growth in our tangible equity per share over the past five years[1].  As can be seen, Goldmoney has been growing its net worth on a tangible basis. In fiscal 2022, our...

Jun 21, 2022

Goldmoney Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 and Publishes Annual Letter to Shareholders

TORONTO –BUSINESS WIRE– Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), a precious metal financial service and technology company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. All amounts are expressed in Canadian...

Apr 14, 2022

Alasdair Macleod’s Keynote Presentation at Denver Gold

Goldmoney’s Head of Research, Alasdair Macleod, gave a keynote presentation at The Denver Gold Forum Europe about the failure of fiat currencies and the implications for gold and silver. Watch the full presentation here: Keynote Presentation Read the background text here: Goldmoney Insights

Corporate Governance

Board of Directors

James Turk

James Turk

Lead Director
Roy Sebag

Roy Sebag

Chief Executive Officer, Director
Stefan Wieler

Stefan Wieler

Director
Mahendra Naik

Mahendra Naik

Director, Chairman of Audit Committee
Andres Finkielsztain

Andres Finkielsztain

Director

Committee Composition

 Audit & RiskCompensationNominating & Governance
James TurkMember Member
Roy Sebag   
Mahendra NaikChairMember 
Stefan Wieler MemberChair
Andres FinkielsztainMemberChairMember

Corporate Governance Charters and Policies

Board of Directors Contact

For items related to the duties and responsibilities of the Board, you can contact:

Goldmoney Inc.
Attn: Goldmoney Inc. Corporate Secretary
334 Adelaide St. West
Suite 306
Toronto, ON M5V 1R4

Corporate Auditors

KPMG LLP
333 Bay St. #4600
Toronto, ON M5H 2S5
Canada

Executive Team

Alessandro Premoli

Alessandro Premoli

Chief Technology Officer
Paul Mennega

Paul Mennega

Chief Operating Officer
Mike Busby

Mike Busby

Chief Design Officer
Alasdair Macleod

Alasdair Macleod

Head of Research
Renee Wei

Renee Wei

Director of Global Communications
Rachel Stonier

Rachel Stonier

Head of Treasury & Physical Metal Strategy

Financial Reports & Regulatory Filings

Please visit SEDAR to access Goldmoney Inc.’s public filings and financial reports.

Investor Relations Contact

Renee Wei

[email protected]+1 (647) 250-7170

