Investor Relations

Company Information

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) is a precious metal focused investment company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company is engaged in precious metal sales to its clients, including arranging delivery and storage of precious metals, coin retailing, and jewelry manufacturing. Goldmoney safeguards $2.3 billion of precious metals for clients in over 100 countries.

The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include: Goldmoney.com, SchiffGold.com, and a 35% interest in Menē Inc.

Stock Information

Capital Structure

Goldmoney Inc. has one class of shares and no debt. There are currently 75,070,000 issued and outstanding shares as of June 15, 2022. The company founders including members of the board of directors own roughly 40% of the outstanding shares.

Investor Presentation

Latest Company News

Jun 22, 2022 Goldmoney Inc. Shareholder Letter Download the Shareholder Letter Here Dear Fellow Shareholders,The table below provides a measurement of the growth in our tangible equity per share over the past five years[1]. As can be seen, Goldmoney has been growing its net worth on a tangible basis. In fiscal 2022, our... Read More

Jun 21, 2022 Goldmoney Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 and Publishes Annual Letter to Shareholders TORONTO –BUSINESS WIRE– Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), a precious metal financial service and technology company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. All amounts are expressed in Canadian... Read More

Apr 14, 2022 Alasdair Macleod’s Keynote Presentation at Denver Gold Goldmoney’s Head of Research, Alasdair Macleod, gave a keynote presentation at The Denver Gold Forum Europe about the failure of fiat currencies and the implications for gold and silver. Watch the full presentation here: Keynote Presentation Read the background text here: Goldmoney Insights Read More

Corporate Governance

Board of Directors

James Turk Lead Director Roy Sebag Chief Executive Officer, Director Stefan Wieler Director Mahendra Naik Director, Chairman of Audit Committee Andres Finkielsztain Director

Committee Composition

Audit & Risk Compensation Nominating & Governance James Turk Member Member Roy Sebag Mahendra Naik Chair Member Stefan Wieler Member Chair Andres Finkielsztain Member Chair Member

Corporate Governance Charters and Policies

Board of Directors Contact

For items related to the duties and responsibilities of the Board, you can contact:

Goldmoney Inc.

Attn: Goldmoney Inc. Corporate Secretary

334 Adelaide St. West

Suite 306

Toronto, ON M5V 1R4

Corporate Auditors

KPMG LLP

333 Bay St. #4600

Toronto, ON M5H 2S5

Canada

Executive Team

Alessandro Premoli Chief Technology Officer Paul Mennega Chief Operating Officer Mike Busby Chief Design Officer Alasdair Macleod Head of Research Renee Wei Director of Global Communications Rachel Stonier Head of Treasury & Physical Metal Strategy

Financial Reports & Regulatory Filings

Please visit SEDAR to access Goldmoney Inc.’s public filings and financial reports.

Investor Relations Contact

Renee Wei

[email protected]

Investor Newsletter