Investor Relations
Company Information
Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) is a precious metal focused investment company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company is engaged in precious metal sales to its clients, including arranging delivery and storage of precious metals, coin retailing, and jewelry manufacturing. Goldmoney safeguards $2.3 billion of precious metals for clients in over 100 countries.
The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include: Goldmoney.com, SchiffGold.com, and a 35% interest in Menē Inc.
Stock Information
TSX: XAU
$020 Minutes Delay
+$0 +NaN%Change (%)
$0.00 MMarket Cap
$0Intraday High
$052 Week High
$0Intraday Low
$052 Week Low
Capital Structure
Goldmoney Inc. has one class of shares and no debt. There are currently 75,070,000 issued and outstanding shares as of June 15, 2022. The company founders including members of the board of directors own roughly 40% of the outstanding shares.
Investor Presentation
Latest Company NewsJun 22, 2022
Goldmoney Inc. Shareholder Letter
Download the Shareholder Letter Here Dear Fellow Shareholders,The table below provides a measurement of the growth in our tangible equity per share over the past five years[1]. As can be seen, Goldmoney has been growing its net worth on a tangible basis. In fiscal 2022, our...Read MoreJun 21, 2022
Goldmoney Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 and Publishes Annual Letter to Shareholders
TORONTO –BUSINESS WIRE– Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), a precious metal financial service and technology company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. All amounts are expressed in Canadian...Read MoreApr 14, 2022
Alasdair Macleod’s Keynote Presentation at Denver Gold
Goldmoney’s Head of Research, Alasdair Macleod, gave a keynote presentation at The Denver Gold Forum Europe about the failure of fiat currencies and the implications for gold and silver. Watch the full presentation here: Keynote Presentation
Read the background text here: Goldmoney InsightsRead MoreAll News Articles
Corporate Governance
Board of Directors
James TurkLead Director
Roy SebagChief Executive Officer, Director
Stefan WielerDirector
Mahendra NaikDirector, Chairman of Audit Committee
Andres FinkielsztainDirector
Committee Composition
Audit & RiskCompensationNominating & Governance
James TurkMember Member
Roy Sebag
Mahendra NaikChairMember
Stefan Wieler MemberChair
Andres FinkielsztainMemberChairMember
Corporate Governance Charters and Policies
Board of Directors Contact
For items related to the duties and responsibilities of the Board, you can contact:Goldmoney Inc.
Attn: Goldmoney Inc. Corporate Secretary
334 Adelaide St. West
Suite 306
Toronto, ON M5V 1R4
Corporate AuditorsKPMG LLP
333 Bay St. #4600
Toronto, ON M5H 2S5
Canada
Executive Team
Alessandro PremoliChief Technology Officer
Paul MennegaChief Operating Officer
Mike BusbyChief Design Officer
Alasdair MacleodHead of Research
Renee WeiDirector of Global Communications
Rachel StonierHead of Treasury & Physical Metal Strategy
Financial Reports & Regulatory Filings
Please visit SEDAR to access Goldmoney Inc.’s public filings and financial reports.
Investor Relations Contact
Renee Wei[email protected]+1 (647) 250-7170
Investor Newsletter