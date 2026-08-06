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Investors

Founded in 2001, Goldmoney is a TSX listed company invested in the real economy. The leading custodians and traders of precious metals, Goldmoney Inc. also owns and operates businesses engaged in property investment and jewellery manufacturing.

Business Activites

Precious Metal Trading and Custody

Goldmoney Holding Logo(100% Ownership)

For 22 years, we have operated Goldmoney.com, the premier precious metal custody and investment platform, serving clients in over 100 countries and safeguarding $5 billion (CAD) in assets. This business segment produced $59 million in revenue and $16.3 million in net operating income in Fiscal 2024.

Jewelry Manufacturing and Retail

Menē Logo(36% Ownership)

In 2018, we founded Menē (TSXV:MENE), a luxury jewelry brand offering 24 karat gold and platinum jewelry priced by gram weight. Menē has disrupted the jewelry industry with a vertically integrated business model that produced $27 million in annual revenue and $0.5 million in EBITDA in Fiscal 2023.

UK Property Investment

Goldmoney Properties Logo(100% Ownership)

In 2023, we began investing in the UK property market through the establishment of our wholly owned subsidiary Goldmoney Properties Limited. Our multi-decade experience in precious metals markets helped shape our property investment philosophy. Our objective is to produce investment returns in excess of gold over the medium to long term by investing in low-risk property assets with secure long-term income streams. We currently own three properties totaling approximately 412,763 sq. ft. (GIA) that produce $11 million in net rental income per annum.

Share Price

TSX: XAU

Current share price$0

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Secondary Listings:US XAUMFEU 9BT

Annual Reports

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Shareholder Letters

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Financial Reports & Regulatory Filings

Please visit SEDAR to access Goldmoney Inc.’s public filings and financial reports.

Investor Presentation

Latest Company News

Aug 6, 2026

Goldmoney Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS – (August 6, 2026) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), today announced financial results for the fiscal 2027 first quarter for the period ended June 30, 2026. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless...

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Jun 22, 2026

Goldmoney Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2026 Annual Results and Publishes Annual Letter to Shareholders

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS – (June 22, 2026) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Financial...

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Feb 20, 2026

Goldmoney Inc. Announces Asset Disposition

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS – (February 20, 2026) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Goldmoney Properties Limited (UK) has sold its St James Place real estate property (the “SJP Property”) for gross proceeds...

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Executive Officers

Roy Sebag - Chief Executive Officer, Director
Alessandro Premoli - Chief Technology Officer
Paul Mennega - Chief Operating Officer
Sean Ty - Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

Please contact [email protected]

Corporate Auditors

BDO Canada LLP
222 Bay St. #2200
Toronto, ON M5K 1H6
Canada

Board of Directors

James Turk

James Turk

Lead Director
Roy Sebag

Roy Sebag

Chief Executive Officer, Director
Stefan Wieler

Stefan Wieler

Director
Mahendra Naik

Mahendra Naik

Director, Chairman of Audit Committee
Andres Finkielsztain

Andres Finkielsztain

Director

Committee Composition

 Audit & RiskCompensationNominating & Governance
James TurkMember Member
Roy Sebag   
Mahendra NaikChairMember 
Stefan Wieler MemberChair
Andres FinkielsztainMemberChairMember

Corporate Governance Charters and Policies

Board of Directors Contact

For items related to the duties and responsibilities of the Board, you can contact:

Goldmoney Inc.
Attn: Goldmoney Inc. Corporate Secretary
Kingston Chambers
PO Box 173
Road Town, Tortola
British Virgin Islands