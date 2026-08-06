Investors
Founded in 2001, Goldmoney is a TSX listed company invested in the real economy. The leading custodians and traders of precious metals, Goldmoney Inc. also owns and operates businesses engaged in property investment and jewellery manufacturing.
Business Activites
Precious Metal Trading and Custody
(100% Ownership)
For 22 years, we have operated Goldmoney.com, the premier precious metal custody and investment platform, serving clients in over 100 countries and safeguarding $5 billion (CAD) in assets. This business segment produced $59 million in revenue and $16.3 million in net operating income in Fiscal 2024.
Jewelry Manufacturing and Retail
(36% Ownership)
In 2018, we founded Menē (TSXV:MENE), a luxury jewelry brand offering 24 karat gold and platinum jewelry priced by gram weight. Menē has disrupted the jewelry industry with a vertically integrated business model that produced $27 million in annual revenue and $0.5 million in EBITDA in Fiscal 2023.
UK Property Investment
(100% Ownership)
In 2023, we began investing in the UK property market through the establishment of our wholly owned subsidiary Goldmoney Properties Limited. Our multi-decade experience in precious metals markets helped shape our property investment philosophy. Our objective is to produce investment returns in excess of gold over the medium to long term by investing in low-risk property assets with secure long-term income streams. We currently own three properties totaling approximately 412,763 sq. ft. (GIA) that produce $11 million in net rental income per annum.
Share Price
TSX: XAU
Current share price$020 Minutes Delay
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Annual Reports
Shareholder Letters
Financial Reports & Regulatory Filings
Please visit SEDAR to access Goldmoney Inc.’s public filings and financial reports.
Investor Presentation
Latest Company NewsAug 6, 2026
Goldmoney Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS – (August 6, 2026) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), today announced financial results for the fiscal 2027 first quarter for the period ended June 30, 2026. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless...Read MoreJun 22, 2026
Goldmoney Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2026 Annual Results and Publishes Annual Letter to Shareholders
TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS – (June 22, 2026) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Financial...Read MoreFeb 20, 2026
Goldmoney Inc. Announces Asset Disposition
TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS – (February 20, 2026) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Goldmoney Properties Limited (UK) has sold its St James Place real estate property (the “SJP Property”) for gross proceeds...Read MoreAll News Articles
Executive Officers
Roy Sebag
- Chief Executive Officer, Director
Investor RelationsPlease contact [email protected]
Corporate AuditorsBDO Canada LLP
222 Bay St. #2200
Toronto, ON M5K 1H6
Canada
Board of Directors
James TurkLead Director
Roy SebagChief Executive Officer, Director
Stefan WielerDirector
Mahendra NaikDirector, Chairman of Audit Committee
Andres FinkielsztainDirector
Committee Composition
Audit & RiskCompensationNominating & Governance
James TurkMember Member
Roy Sebag
Mahendra NaikChairMember
Stefan Wieler MemberChair
Andres FinkielsztainMemberChairMember
Corporate Governance Charters and Policies
Board of Directors Contact
For items related to the duties and responsibilities of the Board, you can contact:Goldmoney Inc.
Attn: Goldmoney Inc. Corporate Secretary
Kingston Chambers
PO Box 173
Road Town, Tortola
British Virgin Islands