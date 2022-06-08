Director

Andres Finkielsztain is the Founding Managing Partner of FinkWald LLC, a private investment office specializing in private equity, real estate, media, and technology.

Andres is also the co-head of the Special Situations division at Banco Industrial in Argentina, where he analyzes and provides financing solutions to Argentinean-based companies and institutions. Andres previously served as a financial advisor for Soros Brothers Investments (SBI), a private investment office founded in 2011 by Alexander and Gregory Soros, and as an analyst for Emerging Markets at Soros Fund Management LLC.

Andres also worked at J.P. Morgan for over 10 years in various capacities within Asset Management, including the role of Global Investment Opportunity and Emerging Markets Specialist.

Andres graduated with a BA in Economics from Bard College where he served as the President of a Latin American organization.