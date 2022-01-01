Client Agreement

Please read the Client Agreement carefully. It sets out the terms of a legally binding agreement between you and Goldmoney.

The Client Agreement sets out the terms and conditions upon which you contract with Goldmoney and which govern your relationship with Goldmoney. By signing up as a Goldmoney Client, you are agreeing to the terms and conditions of the Client Agreement.

If you do not agree to the terms of the Client Agreement, you should not sign up to become a client of Goldmoney. If you have any questions, please contact us. The Client Agreement may change from time to time. We recommend that you revisit this page periodically and print and save the latest copy of this Client Agreement for your records. We strongly recommend that you read these terms and conditions in their entirety.