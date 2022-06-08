Chief Executive Officer

Roy Sebag is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) a global financial service and technology business providing clients with access to trading, deliver and storage of precious metals.

Mr. Sebag is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Menē Inc. (TSXV: MENE) a direct-to-consumer jewelry brand which crafts pure 24 karat gold and platinum jewelry that is transparently sold by gram weight.

Previously, Mr. Sebag founded BitGold which launched in 2014 and rapidly became the most successful digital gold payments and savings platform in history. BitGold ultimately merged with Goldmoney in 2015 resulting in the creation of Goldmoney Inc.

Prior to BitGold, Mr. Sebag was a portfolio manager that engaged in fundamental long and short equity investing in distressed, event-driven, and natural resource related opportunities.

Mr. Sebag has enjoyed a 15-year career in business in diverse industries ranging from technology, precious metals, and investment management. He is also the author of several noted papers including: Global Gold Mine & Deposit Ranking, The Natural Order of Money, and The Gold Jewelry Standard.