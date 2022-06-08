Mahendra Naik

Director

Mr. Naik is a Chartered Accountant with mining and investment industry experience. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto. He practiced as a Chartered Accountant for nine years with a major Canadian accounting firm.

As a Chartered Accountant, Mr. Naik has experience in preparing, auditing, analyzing and evaluating financial statements, understands internal controls and procedures for financial reporting and understands the accounting principles used by the Company to prepare its financial statements as well as the implications of said accounting principles on the Company’s results.

From 1990 to 1999, he was the Chief Financial Officer of IAMGOLD. He is also the Audit Committee Chairman for a TSX listed base-metals company and a Director of number of private companies.