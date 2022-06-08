Jun 22, 2022
Goldmoney Inc. Shareholder Letter
Download the Shareholder Letter Here Dear Fellow Shareholders,The table below provides a measurement of the growth in our tangible equity per share over the past five years[1]. As can be seen, Goldmoney has been growing its net worth on a tangible basis. In fiscal 2022, our...
Goldmoney Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 and Publishes Annual Letter to Shareholders
TORONTO –BUSINESS WIRE– Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) ("Goldmoney" or the "Company"), a precious metal financial service and technology company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. All amounts are expressed in Canadian...
Alasdair Macleod’s Keynote Presentation at Denver Gold
Goldmoney’s Head of Research, Alasdair Macleod, gave a keynote presentation at The Denver Gold Forum Europe about the failure of fiat currencies and the implications for gold and silver. Watch the full presentation here: Keynote Presentation
Read the background text here: Goldmoney Insights
James Turk, Alasdair Macleod discuss a currency revolution
Goldmoney’s Founder, James Turk, and Head of Research, Alasdair Macleod, discuss why global geopolitical developments have hastened a commodity-driven currency revolution, and what the implications are for the dollar, euro and yen.
Read the full Goldmoney Insights...
Goldmoney Inc. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022
TORONTO – (February 8, 2022) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) ("Goldmoney" or the "Company"), a precious metal financial service and technology company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars...
Goldmoney Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022
TORONTO – (November 9, 2021) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) ("Goldmoney" or the "Company"), a precious metal financial service and technology company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars...
Goldmoney Announces the Official Launch of Subsidiary Company Totenpass
Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), a precious metal financial service and technology company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary company Totenpass Inc. has today launched its digital storage drive solution in beta.
Totenpass Inc., based in Rochester...
Goldmoney Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
TORONTO – (August 26, 2021) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) ("Goldmoney" or the "Company") announces acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") of Goldmoney's Notice of Intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") to purchase for cancellation 3,000,000 common shares (...
Goldmoney Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2022
TORONTO – (August 11, 2021) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) ("Goldmoney" or the "Company"), a precious metal financial service and technology company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless...
Goldmoney Inc. Investor Presentation June 2021
View & Download Presentation (PDF)
