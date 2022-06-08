Aug 6, 2026 Goldmoney Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS – (August 6, 2026) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), today announced financial results for the fiscal 2027 first quarter for the period ended June 30, 2026. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless... Read More

Jun 22, 2026 Goldmoney Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2026 Annual Results and Publishes Annual Letter to Shareholders TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS – (June 22, 2026) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Financial... Read More

Feb 20, 2026 Goldmoney Inc. Announces Asset Disposition TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS – (February 20, 2026) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Goldmoney Properties Limited (UK) has sold its St James Place real estate property (the “SJP Property”) for gross proceeds... Read More

Feb 5, 2026 Goldmoney Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS – (February 5, 2026) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), today announced financial results for the fiscal 2026 third quarter for the period ended December 31, 2025. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless... Read More

Nov 5, 2025 Goldmoney Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30 2025 TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS – (November 5, 2025) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), today announced financial results for the fiscal 2026 second quarter for the period ended September 30, 2025. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless... Read More

Oct 8, 2025 Goldmoney Inc. Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS – (October 8, 2025) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), held virtually on October 7, 2025. A total of 7,699,774 common shares,... Read More

Sep 19, 2025 Goldmoney Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands – (September 19, 2025) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), today announced acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) of Goldmoney’s Notice of Intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) to purchase... Read More

Aug 26, 2025 Goldmoney Inc. Announces Change of Auditor TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 25, 2025 -- Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), today announces that is has changed its auditor from KPMG LLP (the “Former Auditor”) to BDO Canada LLP (the “Successor Auditor”).At the request of the Company, the Former... Read More

Aug 6, 2025 Goldmoney Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 Tortola, British Virgin Islands -- Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) (US: XAUMF) ("Goldmoney" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for the fiscal 2026 first quarter for the period ended June 30, 2025. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise... Read More