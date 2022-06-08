Director

Stefan Wieler is a Director of Canadian-listed Goldmoney Inc, a global financial service and technology business providing clients with access to trading, delivery, and storage of precious metals.

Stefan previously worked for over 10 years at some the world's top financial institutions, including a role as an Executive Director and senior commodity strategist at Goldman Sachs, Head of Research for NY-based commodities hedge fund BBL Commodities, which made a 51.3% return in 2014 and was winner of the "New Fund of the Year" at the Absolute Return Awards, ‎and as the head of commodity research (buy side) at Julius Baer in Zurich.

Stefan studied Mandarin Chinese at the National Taiwan Normal University in Taipei and earned a Master’s degree in Financial Economics at the University of Zurich, where he graduated with honors. Stefan is a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) charterholder and a CAIA (Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst) charterholder.