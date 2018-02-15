Feb 19, 2019 Goldmoney 2018 Outlook and Roundtable Discussion As has become tradition, the Goldmoney leadership team, comprised of over a century of practical, diversified financial experience, discuss their outlook for gold, cryptocurrencies and the world economy for 2018... Watch

Feb 19, 2019 Goldmoney 2019 Roundtable - Roy Sebag, James Turk and Thought Leadership Team Recording date: 28th of January 2019 Location: Royal Society - London, United Kingdom As has become tradition, the Goldmoney leadership team (Roy Sebag, James Turk, Alasdair Macleod, John Butler, Stefan Wieler & Ned Naylor-Leyland) comprised of over a century of practical, diversified...

May 15, 2017 Goldmoney Founders Josh Crumb and Roy Sebag Fireside Chat hosted by Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert On May 10, 2017, award-winning journalists Max Keiser and Stacey Herbert hosted Goldmoney founders Josh Crumb and Roy Sebag for a fireside chat. The event was held at the Soho Playhouse in Manhattan, New York. Also present was former Federal Reserve Banker and Credit Analyst R. Christopher...

Feb 23, 2017 Goldmoney 2017 Outlook and Roundtable Discussion As has become tradition, the Goldmoney leadership team, comprising over a century of practical, diversified financial experience, discuss their outlook for 2017 and beyond. Topics include historically unprecedented economic imbalances, the persistent demand by central banks for gold, the trend...

January 15, 2016 Interview - John Butler & James Turk of GoldMoney® January 15, 2016 Exclusive Interview - John Butler Head of Wealth Services at GoldMoney® and James Turk GoldMoney® Founder To open a GoldMoney Holding...

Jan 15, 2016 GoldMoney® 2016 Outlook & Roundtable Discussion - James Turk, Alasdair Macleod, John Butler. GoldMoney® Founder James Turk, GoldMoney® Research Head Alasdair Macleod, and GoldMoney® Wealth Services President John Butler discuss recent events in the global economy and their outlook for 2016. GoldMoney® is the world's most trusted precious metals custodian and investment firm. Since...

Nov 10, 2015 James Turk Presents at the New Orleans Investment Conference James Turk Presents at the New Orleans Investment Conference - October 2015. Gold for payments and savings and the BitGold platform. Learn more...

Sep 21, 2012 Spain is headed off a cliff GoldMoney's James Turk interviews Félix Moreno de la Cova, who is a studied economist, trader and GoldMoney contributor. They talk about the dire economic outlook for Spain and the country's fiscal difficulties. Félix states that Spain is heading off a cliff with a fiscal gap of €150 billion...

Sep 20, 2012 Bitcoin, gold and competitive currencies GoldMoney's James Turk interviews Félix Moreno de la Cova, who is a studied economist, trader and GoldMoney contributor. They discuss the idea of currency competition and talk about the pros and cons of Bitcoin and digital gold currencies. Félix explains the working mechanisms behind...

Sep 19, 2012 Pedro Schwartz on the creation of money out of thin air GoldMoney's James Turk interviews Prof. Pedro Schwartz who is the president of the Economic and Social Council of Madrid. They talk about bank regulation, the creation of money out of thin air and the beauty of the free market system. They discuss how banks have expanded despite of...

Sep 17, 2012 Félix Moreno and James Turk on recent gold and silver price moves GoldMoney's James Turk interviews Félix Moreno de la Cova, who is a studied economist, trader and GoldMoney contributor. They talk about the recent action in the precious metals and currency markets. With the announcement of QE3 by the Federal Reserve last week the prices for gold and...

May 31, 2012 Robert Prechter and James Turk on inflation vs deflation Robert Prechter of Elliott Wave International discusses inflation and deflation with GoldMoney's James Turk in this podcast. They also talk about GoldMoney, and the advantages of owning allocated gold stored at secure vaults. Both men differ on the question of whether or not inflation (defined...

May 23, 2012 Adam Fleming and James Turk on Precious Metals and Mining This interview was shot 18 May 2012. Adam Fleming, Chairman of Wits Gold and Fleming Family & Partners, discusses the gold bull market with GoldMoney's James Turk. Topics include metal price action, the eurozone's debt crisis, and mining in South Africa. Both men think that we are the "in...

May 20, 2012 John Embry and James Turk on why the Gold Bull Market isn't Over This video was shot Friday 18 May 2012 in Jersey, Channel Islands. James Turk and John Embry discuss recent volatility and panic in the gold and silver markets. According to John Embry markets are now highly oversold. He mentions the "leap day slaughter" and the counterintuitive situation in...

Feb 1, 2012 Jim Sinclair interviewed by James Turk James Turk, Director of The GoldMoney Foundation, talks to Jim Sinclair, host of http://www.jsmineset.com/, about his successful gold price predictions, US debt problems, how to ride the trend and the second phase of the gold bull. It's a gear change from arithmetic to exponential growth as...

Feb 1, 2012 Doug Casey talks to James Turk In this video, Doug Casey, founder and chairman of Casey Research Institute, talks to the GoldMoney Foundation's James Turk about the greater depression that is facing the developed world. In Casey's view, finding intriguing investment opportunities is difficult at the moment, owing to...

Feb 1, 2012 Eric Sprott talks to James Turk in Munich Eric Sprott, Chairman of Sprott Asset Management, and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, meet in Munich and talk about the Munich Precious metals conference (Edelmetallmesse). They comment on Eric Sprott's speech at the conference and how increasing interventions by central...

Feb 1, 2012 James G. Rickards talks to James Turk James G. Rickards (http://www.tangentcapital.com) and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about the European sovereign debt crisis and the European Central Bank buying Italian bonds. They talk about the ECB's role in the crisis and how it is becoming increasingly politicised,...

Feb 1, 2012 Adam Fergusson talks to James Turk Historian Adam Fergusson discusses his cult-classic history of the Weimar hyperinflation, When Money Dies, with James Turk from the GoldMoney Foundation. They discuss the fateful decisions that led to hyperinflation in post-First World War Germany, and how central bankers as well as...

Feb 1, 2012 Chris Martenson and James Turk talk about Europe and the global economy In this video Chris Martenson - economic analyst at http://chrismartenson.com and author of The Crash Course and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation talk about the problems facing the eurozone as well as the global economy. Chris Martenson points out that the whole world simply...

Feb 1, 2012 Eric Sprott interview with James Turk Eric Sprott (http://www.sprott.com) and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about how there isn't enough silver in the silver market to back existing "paper silver" commitments. Sprott thinks that "silver will be the investment of this decade". They talk about the dynamics...

Feb 1, 2012 John Embry interview with James Turk at GATA's Gold Rush 2011 John Embry (http://www.sprott.com) and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about the price of gold and the US debt downgrade. They discuss Sinclair's $1,764 level and how the majority of observers still disparage gold, even if perception is slowly changing. They explain...

Feb 1, 2012 Ned Naylor-Leyland talks to James Turk Ned Naylor-Leyland (http://www.cheviot.co.uk ) and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about how the new Pan Asia Gold Exchange (PAGE) will change the price discovery mechanism for gold. Ned explains that the futures market currently takes the lead in price discovery over...

Feb 1, 2012 Felix Zulauf talks to James Turk Felix Zulauf, Chairman of Zulauf Asset Management, and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about the debt crisis spreading from Greece to the rest of Europe. Felix is very euro-sceptic because of the imbalances between saver nations of the euro-core and the debtor nations of...

Feb 1, 2012 Egon von Greyerz talks to James Turk Egon von Greyerz, of Matterhorn Asset Management, and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about the state of the global economy and gold's status as a safe haven. They discuss S&P's recent downgrade of US debt and also talk about the situation in the UK and...

Feb 1, 2012 Ben Davies talks with James Turk Ben Davies (http://hindecapital.com) and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about the current fiat currency world monetary system established under "Bretton Woods II". They explain the imbalances created by the hegemony of the fiat dollar, and how it allows mercantilist...

Feb 1, 2012 Edwin Vieira Interview with James Turk James Turk interviews Edwin Vieira, author of "Pieces of Eight: The Monetary Powers and Disabilities of the United States Constitution". For more info visit http://www.goldmoney.com/goldmoney-foundation/books.html Edwin talks about how his book came to be and the new editions. He explains...

Feb 1, 2012 Alasdair Macleod talks to James Turk Alasdair Macleod, of http://financeandeconomics.org, and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about about the importance of savings and how currency debasement destroys savings and the middle class, killing growth. They talk about the sovereign, the gold standard and...

Feb 1, 2012 James McShirley talks with James Turk James McShirley, President of the Allied Building Center, and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about gold price manipulation and the statistically significant caps on daily gold price rises. These caps seem to apply regardless of fundamental, technical or news...

Feb 1, 2012 David Tice talks to James Turk David Tice (http://prudentbear.com) and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about the 1999 credit bubble symposium, which warned about the dangers of reckless money printing and asset price inflation. They talk about how Keynesian and monetarist economics have led us...

Feb 1, 2012 John Brimelow talks with James Turk John Brimelow, of http://goldjottings.com, and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about premiums over spot paid for physical gold around the world. They explain the importance of India to the gold market and the growing force of China. They also talk about gold demand in...

Feb 1, 2012 Reg Howe talks to James Turk Reginald Howe, of http://www.goldensextant.com/, and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about the constitutional definition of money and the legal precedent that until 1971 still defined the dollar as a weight of gold. They talk about Supreme Court precedents regarding...

Feb 1, 2012 Peter Spina talks to James Turk Peter Spina, CEO of GoldSeek.com, and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about gold. They discuss how little media attention is paid to gold and how that is slowly changing. They also talk about the differences between investing in gold bullion and gold mining shares....

Feb 1, 2012 Dimitri Speck talks to James Turk Dimitri Speck, Author of Geheime Goldpolitik, and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about Dimitri's book "Secret Gold Policy". They talk about the 400$/oz gold price cap in the 1990s. They talk about more recent central bank gold buying, especially in Asia, and how...

Feb 1, 2012 Ronald-Peter Stöferle talks to James Turk about gold Ronald-Peter Stöferle, Analyst at Erste Bank, and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about his "In Gold we trust" report. They explain why gold's high stock-to-flow ratio makes it very different to commodities. Gold is not consumed, it is accumulated, which is why it is...

Feb 1, 2012 Johann Saiger talks to James Turk about gold Johann Saiger, Editor of Midas Investment Report, and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, meet in Munich and talk about the price of gold. Johann Saiger explains that he has been very bullish on gold for the past 10 years and remains very bullish. However he warns that the...

Feb 1, 2012 Marion Mueller talks to James Turk Marion Mueller, of http://oroyfinanzas.com, and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about inflation, fiat currency and the importance of sound money and how it creates a level playing field allowing everyone to participate in economic activity. They talk about the...

Feb 1, 2012 Thorsten Polleit talks to James Turk Thorsten Polleit, of http://thorstenpolleit.com and http://mises.org, and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about the Austrian school of economics and the Austrian Theory of the Business Cycle (ABCT). The also discuss the role of fractional reserve banking. Thorsten...

Feb 1, 2012 Ronald-Peter Stöferle Interview with James Turk Ronald-Peter Stöferle, of Erste Bank, and James Turk, Director of The GoldMoney Foundation, talk about

Feb 1, 2012 Dr. Lawrence Parks Interview with James Turk Lawrence Parks, of FAME (http://www.fame.org/), and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about FAME's mission to educate the public about the benefits of an honest monetary system and the perils of irredeemable paper money, through a strategy of full disclosure and no... Watch

Feb 1, 2012 Folker Hellmeyer and James Turk talk about Europe, inflation and gold In this video Folker Hellmeyer, chief analyst at Bremer Landesbank, and James Turk of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about the problems facing the eurozone and the coming pick up in inflation. Hellmeyer doesn't see a recession coming in Europe. However he believes that inflation will pick up... Watch

Feb 1, 2012 Bruno Bandulet interview with James Turk Dr. Bruno Bandulet (www.bandulet.de) and James Turk of the GoldMoney Foundation talk about about the gold market, the Euro and the European debt crisis. Bruno explains how far the Euro has evolved from being a German-like currency to following French monetary policies and now is being managed... Watch

Feb 1, 2012 Philipp Vorndran talks to James Turk Philipp Vorndran, of Flossbach & von Storch, and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about the unsustainable level of US government debt. They discuss the possible combinations of growth, taxes, austerity and inflation necessary to reduce the debt burden. Philipp explains... Watch

Feb 1, 2012 Claus Vogt Interview with James Turk Claus Vogt (http://www.sicheres-geld.de/) talks to James Turk, of the GoldMoney Foundation, about the global financial situation, especially the dangers of the global debt trap. Claus explains that there is no easy way out of overwhelming debt and that once the burden becomes unbearable... Watch

Feb 1, 2012 Peter Boehringer and James Turk discuss gold, silver prices and manipulation Peter Boehringer, co-founder of DEG (http://www.edelmetallgesellschaft.de/) talks to James Turk about gold, why it makes the best money and the dangers of fiat currency. He calls for currency competition and the abolition of legal tender laws. They talk about gold's value and the... Watch

Feb 1, 2012 Markus Kerber talks to James Turk Prof. Markus C. Kerber, Professor at TU Berlin, and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about the European rescue fund. Prof. Kerber explains that the fund is in violation of the monetary union treaty. He talks about the current expansion and expected future expansions of... Watch

Feb 1, 2012 Philipp Vorndran Interview with James Turk Philipp Vorndran of Flossbach & von Storch and James Turk, of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about Greece and the necessary debt restructuring and how this could be borne by European banks, being between 2 and 3% of the Eurozone's GDP. However other dangers lurk: Belgium, Ireland, Portugal,... Watch

Feb 1, 2012 Ed Griffin interviews James Turk about GoldMoney In this video, Ed Griffin interviews James Turk about GoldMoney. GoldMoney was founded in 2001. Based on the British Channel Island of Jersey, the company allows people to buy gold, silver, platinum and palladium online, and store their metal in secure VIA MAT vaults in London, Zurich and... Watch

Feb 1, 2012 Steffen Krug Interview with James Turk Steffen Krug (IFAAM) talks to James Turk (GoldMoney Foundation) about the reasons that he founded the Institute for Austrian Asset Management to combine value investing techniques with knowledge of Austrian Business Cycle Theory. They talk about the dangers of fiat currency, inflation and... Watch

Feb 1, 2012 James Turk interviews Ralf Flierl in Vienna Ralf Flierl, Editor of Smart Investor Magazin, and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about investing in today's uncertain world. They talk about precious metals, stocks, real estate, commodities and how tangible assets are the best protection in a currency... Watch

Feb 1, 2012 James Turk interviews Sean Fieler, Chairman of the American Principles Project Sean Fieler (http://www.americanprinciplesproject.org) talks to James Turk about their work on monetary reform, how they are attempting to educate the public and legislators about sound money and helping those initiatives already underway in several states, such as Utah and South Carolina that... Watch

Feb 1, 2012 Gregor Hochreiter talks to James Turk Gregor Hochreiter, Author of "Krankes Geld, Kranke Welt", and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about his book and how it explains that the lack of hard money not only impacts economics but also morality and values. Gregor explains that institutions impact individual... Watch

Feb 1, 2012 Pierre Jovanovic Interview with James Turk Pierre Jovanovic (http://www.jovanovic.com) talks to James Turk about John Law, the Mississippi Bubble and how John Law duped the French people and the French Regent into buying his shares and allowing his Bank to issue bank notes. They explain how the whole experiment blew up in just 5 year... Watch

Feb 1, 2012 Barbara Kolm talks to James Turk Barbara Kolm, of the Hayek Institute, and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about the work of the Austrian Economic Center and the Friedrich August v. Hayek Institute to bring the teachings of the Austrian school of economics back to Austria and the rest of the world. After... Watch

Feb 1, 2012 Rainer Münz talks to James Turk about demographics Prof. Dr. Rainer Münz, Head of Research at Erste Bank, and James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation, talk about the characteristics of global and European demographics. There are about 500 million people living in the European Union. Along with the rest of the developed world it has... Watch

Jun 2, 2011 John Embry discusses gold and silver with James Turk In this video, John Embry -- Chief Investment Strategist at the Canadian firm Sprott Asset Management -- discusses the recent correction in the silver price with James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation. John argues that long-term savers and investors in precious metals should not panic... Watch

Jun 2, 2011 James Grant and James Turk discuss gold, the Fed and the fiscal situation of the USA James Grant of Grant's Interest Rate Observer (http://www.grantspub.com/) and James Turk of the GoldMoney Foundation discuss the history and mission of the Fed, how mission creep has taken it wildly beyond its initial purpose into the territory of QE, ZIRP and other fiat... Watch

Jun 2, 2011 Egon von Greyerz and James Turk discuss how gold can preserve your wealth Egon and James Turk discuss why gold is the best way to preserve wealth for the long term and how we are living through very interesting times for the gold market. Central banks are debasing all major currencies and this will lead to much higher gold prices. They discuss whether there are... Watch

Jun 2, 2011 David Morgan and James Turk on the gold/silver ratio David Morgan and James Turk discuss gold and silver prices and the gold/silver ratio. Video recorded on November 6, 2010 , Edelmetallmesse in... Watch

Jun 2, 2011 Interview between GATA's Chris Powell and James Turk James Turk, Director of the GoldMoney Foundation and founder of GoldMoney, interviews GATA's Secretary/Treasurer Chris Powell. The 34-minutes interview, recently shot in London, offers deep insights into the workings of the gold market. Chris discloses in detail all of the different actions... Watch

Jun 2, 2011 Victor Sperandeo talks about precious metals and the world economy with James Turk In this video, renowned Wall Street trader and financial commentator Victor Sperandeo and James Turk, director of the GoldMoney Foundation, discuss whether or not gold is still a good buy at these prices, and some of the macroeconomic trends that have powered the gold and silver bull... Watch

Jun 2, 2011 Interview between Hugo Salinas Price and James Turk In this video silver advocate Hugo Salinas Price, President of the Mexican Civic Association Pro Silver, A.C., is interviewed by James Turk, Founder/Chairman of GoldMoney and Director of the GoldMoney Foundation. Hugo explains what led him to believe that silver coins should be money again.... Watch

Jun 2, 2011 Interview between Alasdair Macleod and James Turk In this video, James Turk interviews Alasdair Macleod, Founder and Proprietor of http://financeandeconomics.org. Alasdair explains why he started his blog almost 2 years ago. His aim is to inform educated people about finance and economics, with an angle towards sound money. During the interview... Watch

Jun 2, 2011 "Central banks, not gold, are the barbaric relics" In this video James Turk and Michael Maloney of GoldSilver.com talk about central banking... Watch

Jun 2, 2011 Interview between Cheviot's Ned Naylor-Leyland and James Turk Ned Naylor-Leyland, Partner at Cheviot Asset Management, and James Turk, Founder/Chairman of GoldMoney and Director of The GoldMoney Foundation, discuss the importance of educating the people on sound money. For that purpose Cheviot organized the Sound Money Conference on the 27th of January,... Watch

Jun 2, 2011 Bill Murphy and James Turk discuss gold price manipulation In this video, Bill Murphy, chairman of the Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee (GATA), discusses why GATA was formed and some of its recent activities. Murphy also discusses why the gold and silver markets are being manipulated. Murphy also talks about the problems afflicting the world economy... Watch