Nov 3, 2016 · Roy Sebag Socialism: Ludwig von Mises- 1922 Ludwig von Mises's Socialism is the most important critical examination of socialism ever written. Socialism is most famous for Mises's penetrating economic calculation argument. The book contains much more however. Mises not only shows the impossibility of socialism: he defends...

Nov 3, 2016 · Roy Sebag The Interpretation of Dreams: Sigmund Freud - 1922 This groundbreaking new translation of The Interpretation of Dreams is the first to be based on the original text published in November 1899. It restores Freud's original argument, unmodified by revisions he made following the book's critical reception which included, under the influence of...

Nov 2, 2016 · Roy Sebag The Theory of Money & Credit: Ludwig von Mises - 1912 Originally published in 1912, Ludwig von Mises's The Theory of Money and Credit remains today one of economic theory's most influential and controversial treatises. Von Mises's examination into monetary theory changed forever the world of economic thought when he successfully...

Nov 2, 2016 · Roy Sebag A History of the Greenbacks: Wesley Clair Mitchell - 1903 This is a pre-1923 historical reproduction that was curated for quality. Quality assurance was conducted on each of these books in an attempt to remove books with imperfections introduced by the digitization process. Though we have made best efforts - the books may have occasional errors that...

Nov 2, 2016 · Roy Sebag An Empire of Business: Andrew Carnegie - 1902 Andrew Carnegie was one of the most important industrialists of the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th century in the United States. He is touted as the inspiration for Napoleon Hill to write "Think and Grow Rich." An Empire of Business: Andrew Carnegie has been annotated to...

Nov 2, 2016 · Roy Sebag The History of Money in America from the Earliest Times to the Establishment of the Constitution: Alexander Del Mar - 1899 This work has been selected by scholars as being culturally important, and is part of the knowledge base of civilization as we know it. This work was reproduced from the original artifact, and remains as true to the original work as possible. Therefore, you will see the original...

Nov 1, 2016 · Roy Sebag The Crowd: Gustave Le Bon - 1895 One of the most influential works of social psychology in history, The Crowd was highly instrumental in creating this field of study by analyzing, in detail, mass behavior. The book had a profound impact not only on Freud but also on such twentieth-century masters of crowd control as Hitler...

Nov 1, 2016 · Roy Sebag Montomery Ward & Co. Catalogue: Nick Lyons - 1895 "Our mail order methods meet many wants," wrote a poetic but anonymous copywriter on a page of the 1895 Montgomery Ward & Co. catalogue. He had a gift for understatement. At its zenith from the 1880s to the 1940s, Montgomery Ward, like its cross-town Chicago rival, Sears, sold virtually...

Nov 1, 2016 · Roy Sebag The Origins of Money: Carl Menger - 1892 Written in the same year that he testified before the Currency Commission in Austria-Hungary, and published in English in 1892, Carl Menger explains that it is not government edicts that create money but instead the marketplace. Individuals decide what the most marketable good is for use as...