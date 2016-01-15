Goldmoney® 2016 Outlook & Roundtable Discussion - James Turk, Alasdair Macleod, John Butler.

Jan 15, 2016 · James Turk

GoldMoney® Founder James Turk, GoldMoney® Research Head Alasdair Macleod, and GoldMoney® Wealth Services President John Butler sat down for a round-table discussion to review 2015 and their 2016 outlook.

Watch as they discuss the 2015 growth of a global recession, interest rates and the prospect of negative interest rates in 2016, credit crisis and debt in an over-leveraged system, collateral transformation, backwardation and commodities markets, debased currencies, collapse in industrial production, and so much more.

The views and opinions expressed in the article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of GoldMoney, unless expressly stated. Please note that neither GoldMoney nor any of its representatives provide financial, legal, tax, investment or other advice. Such advice should be sought form an independent regulated person or body who is suitably qualified to do so. Any information provided in this article is provided solely as general market commentary and does not constitute advice. GoldMoney will not accept liability for any loss or damage, which may arise directly or indirectly from your use of or reliance on such information.