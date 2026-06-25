Accessibility Statement
Goldmoney Inc. is committed to ensuring digital accessibility for people with disabilities. We continually improve the user experience for everyone and apply the relevant accessibility standards.
Conformance status
We aim to conform to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA. These guidelines explain how to make web content more accessible for people with disabilities and more usable for everyone.
We are actively working to address known accessibility issues across goldmoney.com and to prevent regressions through automated testing and code review.
Measures to support accessibility
- Assigning clear responsibility for accessibility within our web team
- Including accessibility checks in our development and release process
- Using automated accessibility testing on key pages
- Reviewing color contrast, keyboard navigation, and screen reader compatibility
Feedback and contact
We welcome your feedback on the accessibility of goldmoney.com. If you encounter accessibility barriers or need content in an alternative format, please contact us.
We try to respond to accessibility feedback within five business days.
Related policies
For information about how we handle personal data, see our Privacy Policy.