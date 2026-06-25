Last updated: 25 June 2026

Accessibility Statement

Goldmoney Inc. is committed to ensuring digital accessibility for people with disabilities. We continually improve the user experience for everyone and apply the relevant accessibility standards.

Conformance status

We aim to conform to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA. These guidelines explain how to make web content more accessible for people with disabilities and more usable for everyone.

We are actively working to address known accessibility issues across goldmoney.com and to prevent regressions through automated testing and code review.

Measures to support accessibility

Assigning clear responsibility for accessibility within our web team

Including accessibility checks in our development and release process

Using automated accessibility testing on key pages

Reviewing color contrast, keyboard navigation, and screen reader compatibility

Feedback and contact

We welcome your feedback on the accessibility of goldmoney.com. If you encounter accessibility barriers or need content in an alternative format, please contact us.

We try to respond to accessibility feedback within five business days.

Related policies

For information about how we handle personal data, see our Privacy Policy.