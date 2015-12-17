Markets have been extraordinarily complacent about the bad debts building up in the financial system. In the wake of the Fed's decision to raise interest rates this week, the effect on debt was barely mentioned in the…
Change the title of Samuel Beckett's play to substitute the Fed for Godot, and you have a fair description of the tedious market for precious metals this week. After spiking up last Friday under the influence of…
We have seen an increased volatility on the main traded markets following last week’s ECB announcement. While extending the QE for six more months, president Mario Draghi did not expand the size of the program, leaving…
The Indian government made headlines recently with its attempts to obtain possession of the gold held by its citizens. It claims it is in the national interest to restrict gold imports, which would reduce India's trade…
Dollar strength continued to be the overriding feature of markets this week, and in common with the majority of commodities, precious metals were correspondingly weak.Gold and silver are now 11% and 10% down on the year…
This week has seen net selling across all the metals, with the exception of platinum which has continued to the be the metal of choice this week. GoldMoney's Asian vaults continued to be the most popular vault of choice…
One can understand the Fed's frustration over the failure of its interest rate policy, and its desire to escape the zero bound. However, since the FOMC has all but said it will increase rates at its December meeting,…
Gold and silver prices continued to drift along close to recently established lows this week, showing some support at current levels. Whether or not there is further weakness to come appears to be a reflection of dollar…
This week has seen selling across both gold and silver as our clients give more of their attention to platinum and palladium. GoldMoney's Asian vaults continued to be the most popular vault of choice, with clients…
"I can prove anything by statistics except the truth" – George Canning Canning's aphorism is as valid today as when he was Britain's Prime Minister in 1817. Unfortunately, his wisdom is ignored completely by mainstream…