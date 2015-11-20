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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Advice to the Prime Minister/President

Your country faces a stagnating economy. Let us assume your Prime Minister (or President if that is who holds the executive power) seeks advice from two imaginary economists. PM: You two economists have different views…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Bear raid by the big boys

Gold and silver had a torrid week, driven down to $1075 and $14.20 respectively yesterday afternoon (Thursday) London time before recovering slightly. The background was renewed dollar strength reflected in commodity…

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Alasdair Macleod

The declining interest rate cap

Believe it or not, one of the topics in economics that confuses macroeconomists is the actual role of interest rates. For the most part they just assume that an interest rate is the cost of money, the price of money, or…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Co-ordinated knock-down

The week was characterised by rumours that the Fed was determined to raise the Fed funds rate at the FOMC's December meeting. As a result gold and silver prices fell sharply to show losses of 6.6% and 3.7% on the year…

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Alasdair Macleod

The end-point in financial credit

Since the 1980s, markets have had to adapt to a world of infinite credit. Of course, this credit has not been available to everyone: it has been principally deployed in favour of governments, financial markets, and big…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: FOMC hits PM prices

Besides a mid-week rally that took gold up to $1181 and silver to $16.38, gold and silver had a disappointing week, ending down on balance at close of play last night (Thursday) at $1147 and $15.60 respectively. Prices…

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