Precious metals drifted lower this week, with gold hitting new lows and silver challenging the low level of $13.96 achieved on 26 August, but so far holding just above it. Gold has fallen for 23 days in a row, apart…
This week has seen buying across all the metals. Silver was the favourite this week, with renewed interest in platinum and palladium also. GoldMoney's Singapore vaults continued to be the most popular vault of choice…
Your country faces a stagnating economy. Let us assume your Prime Minister (or President if that is who holds the executive power) seeks advice from two imaginary economists. PM: You two economists have different views…
Gold and silver had a torrid week, driven down to $1075 and $14.20 respectively yesterday afternoon (Thursday) London time before recovering slightly. The background was renewed dollar strength reflected in commodity…
Gold and silver are now reclaiming their five year low levels. However, silver purchases are on the rise. This is unexpected for the time of year, as many clients tell us that they consider the Indian festival of Diwali…
Believe it or not, one of the topics in economics that confuses macroeconomists is the actual role of interest rates. For the most part they just assume that an interest rate is the cost of money, the price of money, or…
The week was characterised by rumours that the Fed was determined to raise the Fed funds rate at the FOMC's December meeting. As a result gold and silver prices fell sharply to show losses of 6.6% and 3.7% on the year…
This week has seen buying across most metals with silver being the buying favourite. GoldMoney's Singapore vaults remained the most popular this week, with UK, Swiss and Hong Kong vaults seeing the most selling.…
Since the 1980s, markets have had to adapt to a world of infinite credit. Of course, this credit has not been available to everyone: it has been principally deployed in favour of governments, financial markets, and big…
Besides a mid-week rally that took gold up to $1181 and silver to $16.38, gold and silver had a disappointing week, ending down on balance at close of play last night (Thursday) at $1147 and $15.60 respectively. Prices…