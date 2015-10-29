This week has seen selling across all metals apart from gold which has remained the favorite this week with GoldMoney's clients. GoldMoney's Singapore and Hong Kong vaults remained the most popular this week, with UK…
After a few months of slower growth, FMQ has picked up again. FMQ is the sum of True Money Supply (as defined by the Austrian School of Economics), plus the banking system's reserves and other banking-related…
After a strong performance in recent weeks precious metal prices took a breather this week, consolidating by ticking back from the peaks on 15 October of $1190 for gold and $16.30 for silver, to close last night at…
This week has seen selling across all metals, with platinum being the week's favourite metal. Kelly-Ann Kearsey, Dealing Manager at GoldMoney, says that prices remained strong until Wednesday, when the gold price fell…
There are signs that the US dollar, instead of consolidating the sharp rise that peaked last March, might be reversing its previously rising trend. Certainly, a weakening dollar fits with the Federal Reserve Board…
Time is money, so what can we learn about money from a time machine? View the Entire Research Piece as a PDF here. For Americans who came of age in the 1980's, the future arrives tomorrow: Oct 21st, 2015, the day Back…
Precious metal prices rose over the week, with gold up $30 and silver up 32 cents. Platinum closed yesterday up over $50 on the week, but palladium was unchanged. Silver is now up 4% on the year and gold is at…
Investors this week have been trading larger amounts of metal in light of the up-trending gold and silver price channel. Geoffroy Buffetrille, Dealing Manager at GoldMoney, says that gold rallied to a 3½ month high this…
Gold is money, admittedly not often circulating as such today. Fiat currencies issued by governments have driven gold out of circulation. But where does this leave silver? Money-substitutes, bank notes and bank…
Precious metal prices rose strongly from the low points of last Friday, with silver performing particularly well. Silver is now up 3% on the year, though gold still has a little way to go. This performance has puzzled…