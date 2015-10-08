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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Stefan Wieler

Gold Price Framework Vol. 1: Price Model

Gold Price Framework Vol. 1: Price Model In this paper, we introduce a model for understanding the short- and medium-term price movements between gold and currency. Solving for gold in US Dollars, we find that the…

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Alasdair Macleod

China and the dollar

With the benefit of hindsight, the two-day devaluation of the yuan in mid-August might have been a masterstroke of strategy. China executed a financial move that appeared to undermine its own position but instead…

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Alasdair Macleod

Dealing Desk: Golden Week for Gold

Precious metals staged a good rally this week on bear-closing, triggered by uncertainty behind China's series of mini-devaluations. Gold recovered by 4% before dropping $10 of consolidation yesterday (Thursday). And as…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold remains money

We think we know that gold is no longer money, because Keynesians and monetarists insist it is so. Furthermore, it has been replaced by government currencies, which we use to buy and sell, do our accounts and pay our…

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Alasdair Macleod

Equity markets and credit contraction

There is one class of money that is constantly being created and destroyed, and that is bank credit. Bank credit is created when a bank lends money to a customer; it becomes money because the customer draws down this…

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