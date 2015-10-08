Investors in precious metals have been realising quick profits over the last seven days, as increases in prices across gold, silver, platinum and palladium saw the recent trend of net buying reversed. Kelly-Ann Kearsey,…
Gold Price Framework Vol. 1: Price Model In this paper, we introduce a model for understanding the short- and medium-term price movements between gold and currency. Solving for gold in US Dollars, we find that the…
With the benefit of hindsight, the two-day devaluation of the yuan in mid-August might have been a masterstroke of strategy. China executed a financial move that appeared to undermine its own position but instead…
In last week's article I pointed out that negative interest rates should lead to a general shift in consumer preferences from money towards essential goods. Central bankers may wish for this outcome on a controlled…
Precious metals staged a good rally this week on bear-closing, triggered by uncertainty behind China's series of mini-devaluations. Gold recovered by 4% before dropping $10 of consolidation yesterday (Thursday). And as…
We think we know that gold is no longer money, because Keynesians and monetarists insist it is so. Furthermore, it has been replaced by government currencies, which we use to buy and sell, do our accounts and pay our…
The remarkable statistic in an unremarkable week was that the ratio of deliverable gold to outstanding Comex gold contracts fell to less than one in two hundred. So long as the holder of an expiring contract has the…
Although customer activity has been positive across all metals, silver has continued to be the favourite metal among GoldMoney's customers this week. Dealing Manager at the online precious metals trader, Kelly-Ann…
There is one class of money that is constantly being created and destroyed, and that is bank credit. Bank credit is created when a bank lends money to a customer; it becomes money because the customer draws down this…
Gold and silver spent this week consolidating their recent price recoveries, with silver tending to hold its ground better than gold. The underlying bullion position however remains very tight. The Financial Times…