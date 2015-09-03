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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Kelly-Ann Kearsey

Dealing Desk: Silver back in the spotlight

It has been silver’s turn to shine this week, as it was a clear buying favourite amongst GoldMoney’s customers. Dealing Manager at the online precious metals trader, Kelly-Ann Kearsey said, “Gold rallied to a one week…

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Alasdair Macleod

The danger of eliminating cash

In the early days of central banking, one primary objective of the new system was to take ownership of the public's gold, so that in a crisis the public would be unable to withdraw it. Gold was to be replaced by fiat…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Silver Sold, Then Squeezed

While gold consolidated its recent gains, silver was sold down this week along with other metals and energy. The whole commodity complex suffered badly in the stock-market fall-out, before a sharp bear-squeeze across…

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Alasdair Macleod

Economics of a crash

This month has seen something that happens not very often: it appears to be the early stages of a global stock market crash. For the moment investors are in shock, seeking reassurance and keenly intent on preserving…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Risk on

This week market relationships underwent a sea-change, with a sudden realisation that the global economy is in a deepening crisis. Equity valuations in the developed nations are falling sharply and corporate bond…

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Alasdair Macleod

China chooses her weapons

China's recent mini-devaluations had less to do with her mounting economic challenges, and more to do with a statement from the IMF on 4 August, that it was proposing to defer the decision to include the yuan in the SDR…

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