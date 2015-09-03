It has been silver’s turn to shine this week, as it was a clear buying favourite amongst GoldMoney’s customers. Dealing Manager at the online precious metals trader, Kelly-Ann Kearsey said, “Gold rallied to a one week…
In the early days of central banking, one primary objective of the new system was to take ownership of the public's gold, so that in a crisis the public would be unable to withdraw it. Gold was to be replaced by fiat…
While gold consolidated its recent gains, silver was sold down this week along with other metals and energy. The whole commodity complex suffered badly in the stock-market fall-out, before a sharp bear-squeeze across…
This month has seen something that happens not very often: it appears to be the early stages of a global stock market crash. For the moment investors are in shock, seeking reassurance and keenly intent on preserving…
As the global stock markets plummeted in reaction to China's economic woes, online bullion dealer, GoldMoney, has reported a rise in interest from its customers for gold bars to be delivered to their homes. GoldMoney…
This week market relationships underwent a sea-change, with a sudden realisation that the global economy is in a deepening crisis. Equity valuations in the developed nations are falling sharply and corporate bond…
Precious metals have had a positive week and GoldMoney Dealing Manager, Kelly-Ann Kearsey said there's been buying across the board. "We have seen an increase in both value and volume trading which is particularly…
China's recent mini-devaluations had less to do with her mounting economic challenges, and more to do with a statement from the IMF on 4 August, that it was proposing to defer the decision to include the yuan in the SDR…
Precious metals staged a good rally this week on bear-closing, triggered by uncertainty behind China's series of mini-devaluations. Gold recovered by 4% before dropping $10 of consolidation yesterday (Thursday). And as…
The inevitable economic fears following China's decision to devalue its currency have sent some investors gold hunting this week, although interestingly, Dealing Manager Kelly-Ann Kearsey said more of their customers…