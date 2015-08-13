Goldmoney
MenuClose

A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Welcome to the world of ZIRP zombies

Interest rates in the US, Europe and the UK were reduced to close to zero in the wake of the Lehman crisis nearly seven years ago. Initially zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) was a temporary measure to counter the price…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Gibson’s paradox: the consequences

We now have an explanation for Gibson's paradox ( posted here ), a puzzle that has defeated mainstream economists from Fisher to Keynes and Friedman. The best way to illustrate the puzzle is through two charts, the…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market report: Markets in limbo

Gold and silver remain close to their lows for the year, discouraged as usual by dollar resilience. Precious metals appear to be in limbo: speculative buyers are discouraged above all by their disappointing performance…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

China’s 1929 moment

Anyone with a nose for markets will tell you that the Chinese government's attempt to rescue the country's stock markets from collapse is far from succeeding. Bubbles collapse, period; and government interventions don't…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Commodity rout

Industrial commodities, including energy and base metals, were aggressively sold this week as more evidence came in that the global economy is stalling, with world trade having now declined for five months. Gold was…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Gold and Gibson’s Paradox

There is a myth prevalent today that the gold price always falls when interest rates rise. The logic is that when interest rates rise it is more expensive to hold gold, which just sits there not earning anything. And…

Read the article