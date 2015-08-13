Interest rates in the US, Europe and the UK were reduced to close to zero in the wake of the Lehman crisis nearly seven years ago. Initially zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) was a temporary measure to counter the price…
Gold and silver traded in a tight range this week on low futures volumes. Last Friday the gold price rallied from $1,080 to $1,101, last night it closed at $1,089. Silver also traded in a narrow range though both are…
Monday saw gold hit a five year low with even the sell-off in Chinese shares not spurring safe haven buying. Low inflation and the strong dollar continue to dominate says GoldMoney Dealing Manager, Kelly-Ann Kearsey,…
We now have an explanation for Gibson's paradox ( posted here ), a puzzle that has defeated mainstream economists from Fisher to Keynes and Friedman. The best way to illustrate the puzzle is through two charts, the…
Gold and silver remain close to their lows for the year, discouraged as usual by dollar resilience. Precious metals appear to be in limbo: speculative buyers are discouraged above all by their disappointing performance…
The precious metals bears are still prowling around this week, with relatively little change in prices week on week. However, as Dealing Manager Kelly-Ann Kearsey explains, this week was similar to the last with plenty…
Anyone with a nose for markets will tell you that the Chinese government's attempt to rescue the country's stock markets from collapse is far from succeeding. Bubbles collapse, period; and government interventions don't…
Industrial commodities, including energy and base metals, were aggressively sold this week as more evidence came in that the global economy is stalling, with world trade having now declined for five months. Gold was…
Monday saw a drop in the gold price, partly triggered by Asian markets and rumours that some big funds might be dumping gold into the market. Not surprisingly there was some panic selling as a result, but as Dealing…
There is a myth prevalent today that the gold price always falls when interest rates rise. The logic is that when interest rates rise it is more expensive to hold gold, which just sits there not earning anything. And…