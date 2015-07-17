Gold and silver continued to drift lower over the course of the week, with gold trading at $1,145 and silver at $15.02 in early European trade this morning. This is close to the lowest prices we have seen since 2010. At…
There has been a clear divergence in the fortunes of the Dollar and the Euro this week which has weighed heavy on the gold price and the yellow metal's safe haven status. Head of Dealing and Settlements Roland…
There is a common view in financial markets that credit deflation is bad for gold prices, because gold nowadays is regarded as an asset to be sold in the scramble for cash when people are forced to pay down their debts.…
If we can reassign meanings given to the biblical Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse from the original, we can then say financial markets saw two of them this week. The first brought us the Greek Crisis which went from…
The Greek/Euro union may have been teetering on the brink this week, but the precious metals markets remained somewhat ambivalent to the situation - until Asia's woes hit the headlines. Head of Dealing and Settlements…
In the media warm-up for Wednesday's UK budget, we were told of Britain's poor productivity and Chancellor Osborne subsequently confirmed that his priority is to address it. Comparative figures for Europe quoted by the…
Gold and silver had a poor week, with no relief from drifting prices after the end of the second quarter. The gold price opened on Monday morning in the Far East at $1,187 and fell to a low point at $1,158 yesterday.…
The Greek Gods might be stomping their feet on Mount Olympus, but it appears the precious metals markets are not interested as the greenback retains control. Dealing Manager at online precious metals dealer, GoldMoney,…
This coming Sunday Greece will hold its referendum. The question to be asked is not, as the foreign press initially reported it, about leaving the euro. It is about accepting or rejecting the troika's bail-out terms.…
Make no mistake; the Greek crisis is a euro crisis that threatens the solvency of the ECB itself, and therefore confidence in the currency. Before going into why, a few comments on Greece will set the scene. Last…