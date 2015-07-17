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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Extremes become more extreme

Gold and silver continued to drift lower over the course of the week, with gold trading at $1,145 and silver at $15.02 in early European trade this morning. This is close to the lowest prices we have seen since 2010. At…

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Alasdair Macleod

Credit deflation and gold

There is a common view in financial markets that credit deflation is bad for gold prices, because gold nowadays is regarded as an asset to be sold in the scramble for cash when people are forced to pay down their debts.…

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Alasdair Macleod

Productivity misconceptions

In the media warm-up for Wednesday's UK budget, we were told of Britain's poor productivity and Chancellor Osborne subsequently confirmed that his priority is to address it. Comparative figures for Europe quoted by the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Precious metals subdued

Gold and silver had a poor week, with no relief from drifting prices after the end of the second quarter. The gold price opened on Monday morning in the Far East at $1,187 and fell to a low point at $1,158 yesterday.…

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Alasdair Macleod

Greece’s referendum

This coming Sunday Greece will hold its referendum. The question to be asked is not, as the foreign press initially reported it, about leaving the euro. It is about accepting or rejecting the troika's bail-out terms.…

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Alasdair Macleod

The euro crisis

Make no mistake; the Greek crisis is a euro crisis that threatens the solvency of the ECB itself, and therefore confidence in the currency. Before going into why, a few comments on Greece will set the scene. Last…

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