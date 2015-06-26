Hedge funds and high-frequency traders have finally forced gold into a US dollar loss this year as shown in our introductory chart, but silver is still in positive territory. This week gold declined $29 with a break…
It's been a week where precious metals' prices have been dominated by the conflicting pressures of a stronger US economy and dollar versus a potential Greek exit from the Eurozone. Dealing Manager Kelly-Ann Kearsey…
Currency devaluation is seen by nearly every macro-economist to be the cure for trade deficits. Recently they have recommended it to Greece, arguing for the reintroduction of the drachma so that the Greek economy can…
Window-dressing or the management of prices for a favourable mark-to-market valuation at year-ends, half-years and quarters has long been a distorting feature in financial markets. And, with bank capital adequacy ratios…
This year has seen some big losses develop in the bond markets, though prices have stabilised in recent days. The chart above is of the yield on the lowest investment risk in ten year maturities. Most other 10-year…
A busy week on the economic news front has led to a busy week in the precious metals markets. Kelly-Ann Kearsey, Dealing Manager said: 'We've had more buyers than sellers contacting us this week, with gold more popular…
GoldMoney customers have had a busy few days with trading volumes up on the previous week. Kelly-Ann Kearsey, Dealing Manager, at the online bullion dealer GoldMoney, said: 'Silver has been the centre of attention for…
The common error of confusing growth with progress goes largely unnoticed, though it permeates all macroeconomic analysis. There is no better example of this mistake than the fallacies behind the interpretation of Gross…
China is in the late stages of constructing its thirteenth five-year plan, a process that commenced over a year ago and will result in a first draft in October. While the bulk of the plan will concern regional and…
Trading volumes at online bullion dealer, GoldMoney, are up week on week, with buyers taking advantage of the current price. Kelly-Ann Kearsey, Dealing Manager, GoldMoney, said: 'Improved economic figures and more…