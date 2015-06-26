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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Greece and short positions

Hedge funds and high-frequency traders have finally forced gold into a US dollar loss this year as shown in our introductory chart, but silver is still in positive territory. This week gold declined $29 with a break…

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Alasdair Macleod

Managing trade deficits

Currency devaluation is seen by nearly every macro-economist to be the cure for trade deficits. Recently they have recommended it to Greece, arguing for the reintroduction of the drachma so that the Greek economy can…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: All eyes on the half-year

Window-dressing or the management of prices for a favourable mark-to-market valuation at year-ends, half-years and quarters has long been a distorting feature in financial markets. And, with bank capital adequacy ratios…

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Alasdair Macleod

Bonds and banks

This year has seen some big losses develop in the bond markets, though prices have stabilised in recent days. The chart above is of the yield on the lowest investment risk in ten year maturities. Most other 10-year…

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Kelly-Ann Kearsey

Dealing Desk: Silver in the spotlight

GoldMoney customers have had a busy few days with trading volumes up on the previous week. Kelly-Ann Kearsey, Dealing Manager, at the online bullion dealer GoldMoney, said: 'Silver has been the centre of attention for…

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Alasdair Macleod

The fallacies of GDP

The common error of confusing growth with progress goes largely unnoticed, though it permeates all macroeconomic analysis. There is no better example of this mistake than the fallacies behind the interpretation of Gross…

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