Markets this week have been all about renewed dollar strength, with precious metals side-lined. The only notable move was when gold lost $20 and silver 40c on Tuesday, following holidays in the US and UK on Monday. The…
GoldMoney customers have been bucking the general market trend and buying up the yellow metal this week. Kelly-Ann Kearsey, Dealing Manager at the online precious metals dealer, says the trend came from a combination of…
There appears to be little or nothing in the monetarists' handbook to enable them to assess the risk of a loss of confidence in the purchasing power of a paper currency. Furthermore, since today's macroeconomists have…
Gold and silver rallied strongly last Friday and into Monday's overnight trading (UK time) before spending the rest of the week drifting lower from initial highs to consolidate above notional support at $1200 and $17…
It has been a good week for gold on the worldwide markets, although GoldMoney customers have been indulging in a spot of speculation and profit taking. Kelly-Ann Kearsey, Dealing Manager at online precious metals…
Statistics have become very misleading: in particular we are being badly misled into believing that the US is teetering on the edge of price deflation, because the US official rate of inflation is barely positive, a…
The US dollar continued to lose ground this week, contributing to a firmer trend for precious metals. Gold rose over $40 to $1223, and silver by $1.13 to $17.45, though prices initially opened a little lower in early…
It has been a very interesting week for gold's fortunes with mixed news coming from the USA, and even mainstream analysts beginning to get nervous about where the world's economy is heading. Head of Dealing and…
When interest rates are zero and it costs a bank to look after your money it becomes an unattractive asset. Banks in some jurisdictions (such as Switzerland, Denmark and Sweden) are even charging customers interest on…
The prices of gold and silver initially rallied this week from the lows of $1170 and $15.93 respectively last Friday to challenge the $1200 level for gold and $16.70 for silver on Wednesday, before losing about half…