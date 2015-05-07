The appeal of gold as a safe-haven is beginning to resurge, after weeks in which the improving economic conditions in the US have dented prices. A complicated international picture looks likely to support gold prices,…
There is an unwarranted assumption that market prices are always right, and represent "fair value". In the case of commodities, particularly metals, this is not necessarily true, because regulated financial markets make…
This week started with a sharp bear squeeze, which took gold from $1178 to $1214, and silver from $15.70 to $16.71. These higher prices on Wednesday proved to be the peak for both metals, before they fell back sharply…
Unexpected improvement in US economic fortunes have dented gold prices over the last seven days, with news of unemployment dropping by a surprising 34,000 leading buyers away from safe haven investments. The late shift…
Financial markets are becoming aware that the US economy is stalling, so investors increasingly take the view that with demand likely to stagnate or even fall, prices for goods and services will soften. This is already…
Platinum is incredibly rare – in fact, it is estimated all the platinum ever mined would only fill a space of around 25 cubic feet. Global gold production is more than ten times that of its rarer cousin – so why is…
Precious metals continued their consolidation this week, with gold drifting off $10 to $1195 as of last night, and silver by $0.42 to $15.85. Intra-day trading ranges are relatively tight with buyers of physical metal…
Gold prices may have slipped to three week lows this week, but it hasn't been all gloom and doom with online physical metals trading platform, GoldMoney, reporting some interest in both gold and platinum. Kelly-Ann…
Last Monday there was a meeting in Washington hosted by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) to discuss the future relationship, if any, of gold with the Special Drawing Rights 1 (SDR). Also on…
Precious metal prices were broadly unchanged this week, confined to a tight trading range of $1210 to $1185 for gold and $16.60 to $16.00 for silver. There were several attempts by sellers to force prices to break down,…