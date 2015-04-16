There are two connected reasons usually cited for the current dollar strength: the US economy is performing better than all the others, leading towards relatively higher US dollar interest rates, and that this is…
It has been a week of net selling at GoldMoney with gold dancing around the US$ 1,200 mark all week, a price that is a psychological benchmark in the market. Customer activity Most of GoldMoney's selling has come out of…
Unemployment is the one statistic that one would have thought is easy to define: just total up the number of people on unemployment benefit and there's your answer. It is however much more complex, particularly in a…
This week started well for gold and silver, but it turned out that the peak for both was on Easter Monday, since then, prices have drifted lower. The news event that initially drove prices higher was the US unemployment…
It went up and it went down, Gold rode the rollercoaster this week and at GoldMoney, customers were selling. Kelly-Ann Kearsey, Dealing Manager at GoldMoney said, 'It was all about the sell this week. We've seen most of…
This week has seen net selling across precious metals – particularly of silver and gold, while platinum and palladium have been fairly neutral. A trend of note has been selling out of the Swiss vaults. Any buying has…
There is only one way to value gold, and that is to quantify the expansion of the fiat currency in which it is priced. That is the sole purpose of the Fiat Money Quantity (FMQ), which since I last wrote about it five…
Gold priced in dollars hardly changed over the first quarter of 2015, but silver performed strongly, up 7%. In generally choppy markets across all asset classes silver was bettered only by the Nikkei 225 Index. This…
Though the Fed would deny it, it is clear from the minutes of the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting that a rise in interest rates has been put off indefinitely. The subsequent rally in the price of gold…
Following the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes last week, gold and silver have come alive, the gold price rising from a low of $1147 on 18th March to $1200 this morning and silver from $15.46…