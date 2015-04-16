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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

The over-valued dollar

There are two connected reasons usually cited for the current dollar strength: the US economy is performing better than all the others, leading towards relatively higher US dollar interest rates, and that this is…

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Kelly-Ann Kearsey

Dealing Desk: A week of selling

It has been a week of net selling at GoldMoney with gold dancing around the US$ 1,200 mark all week, a price that is a psychological benchmark in the market. Customer activity Most of GoldMoney's selling has come out of…

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Alasdair Macleod

Confusion over US unemployment

Unemployment is the one statistic that one would have thought is easy to define: just total up the number of people on unemployment benefit and there's your answer. It is however much more complex, particularly in a…

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Alasdair Macleod

Valuing gold - USD FMQ Update

There is only one way to value gold, and that is to quantify the expansion of the fiat currency in which it is priced. That is the sole purpose of the Fiat Money Quantity (FMQ), which since I last wrote about it five…

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Alasdair Macleod

Central banks paralysed at the zero bound

Though the Fed would deny it, it is clear from the minutes of the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting that a rise in interest rates has been put off indefinitely. The subsequent rally in the price of gold…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: FOMC minutes turned the tide

Following the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes last week, gold and silver have come alive, the gold price rising from a low of $1147 on 18th March to $1200 this morning and silver from $15.46…

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