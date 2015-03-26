Gold prices reached a three and a half week peak this morning, rising above the critical $1200 resistance level, but while more GoldMoney customers have been buying along with the rest of the market, there have also…
China and Russia have taken the lead in establishing the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), seen as a rival organisation to the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, which are dominated by the United…
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement released on Wednesday was notable for deferring interest rate rises to some unspecified time in the future. This was realistic, given the continuing strength of the…
After a hesitant week ahead of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee minutes being released, gold saw a flurry of interest today. Gold in Favour Gold prices edged lower Tuesday ahead of Janet Yellen's much…
We know that today’s macroeconomists are very confused about inflation, if only because despite all experience they think they can print money and increase bank credit with a view to generating price inflation at a…
This week has been all about currencies, with a weak euro grabbing the headlines. At one point yesterday morning, the euro was 3% down from last Friday's close, hitting a 12-year low against the US dollar. The yen was…
GoldMoney has seen net buying of gold since the price dropped below the psychologically-significant $1,200 mark in the last seven days. Investors have also shown more interest in platinum and palladium in the last week,…
This month the physical gold market will undergo radical change when the four London fixing banks hand over the twice-daily fix to the International Commodity Exchange's trading platform on 20th March. From 1st April…
Currency wars have intensified this week driving the US dollar sharply higher against the euro, yen and pound. Minor currencies are also deliberately devaluing against the world's reserve currency. According to…
The decision by the Indian government to drop an expected reduction in gold import duties has left the market for the yellow metal static this week. The government was widely expected to follow-up an election issue by…