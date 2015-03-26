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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

The new order emerges

China and Russia have taken the lead in establishing the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), seen as a rival organisation to the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, which are dominated by the United…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: FOMC is boxed in

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement released on Wednesday was notable for deferring interest rate rises to some unspecified time in the future. This was realistic, given the continuing strength of the…

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Alasdair Macleod

An Austrian take on inflation

We know that today’s macroeconomists are very confused about inflation, if only because despite all experience they think they can print money and increase bank credit with a view to generating price inflation at a…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Currency chaos

This week has been all about currencies, with a weak euro grabbing the headlines. At one point yesterday morning, the euro was 3% down from last Friday's close, hitting a 12-year low against the US dollar. The yen was…

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Alasdair Macleod

The new London gold fix and China

This month the physical gold market will undergo radical change when the four London fixing banks hand over the twice-daily fix to the International Commodity Exchange's trading platform on 20th March. From 1st April…

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