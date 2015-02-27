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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

The euro may be riskier than you think

Finance ministers in the Eurozone appear to have had a free lesson in game theory from Professor Yanis Varoufakis, the Greek finance minister. At the time of writing Greece's future in the Eurozone is far from secured,…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Mid-week sell-off

In last Friday's Market Update I commented that it is easy for bullion banks with deep pockets to move markets and change sentiment. This week's trading in precious metals was a text-book example, with all precious…

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Alasdair Macleod

Global economic outlook – update

As recently as 9 th January I wrote an article suggesting that 2015 would turn out to be the year of the slump. The title ended with a question mark, but today we are closer to removing it in favour of a definite…

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Kelly-Ann Kearsey

Dealing Desk: Indian market to open up

Uncertainty across the global markets led to a quiet week for precious metal trading but the prospect of a reduction in gold import duty in the key Indian market has led to renewed expectations. The Reserve Bank of…

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Alasdair Macleod

Unemployment and groupthink

On Friday 6th February the American Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its employment estimates for January, which being better than the market expected, caused Treasury bond yields to rise and precious metals to…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Consolidation continues

This week precious metals continued to consolidate January's gains in volatile financial markets, with both gold and silver range-bound. Platinum and palladium are up on the week, noticeably stronger than gold and…

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