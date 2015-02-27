Finance ministers in the Eurozone appear to have had a free lesson in game theory from Professor Yanis Varoufakis, the Greek finance minister. At the time of writing Greece's future in the Eurozone is far from secured,…
The US dollar eased this week when Janet Yellen of the Fed gave her semi-annual report on monetary policy to Congress. It was no surprise that Ms Yellen hinted at caution over interest rates due to external events, such…
Gold prices have risen this week before setting back to exactly the same price as they were this time last week. At GoldMoney, customers have been selling in a week that has seen their trading volumes fall by 45% on…
In last Friday's Market Update I commented that it is easy for bullion banks with deep pockets to move markets and change sentiment. This week's trading in precious metals was a text-book example, with all precious…
As recently as 9 th January I wrote an article suggesting that 2015 would turn out to be the year of the slump. The title ended with a question mark, but today we are closer to removing it in favour of a definite…
Uncertainty across the global markets led to a quiet week for precious metal trading but the prospect of a reduction in gold import duty in the key Indian market has led to renewed expectations. The Reserve Bank of…
On Friday 6th February the American Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its employment estimates for January, which being better than the market expected, caused Treasury bond yields to rise and precious metals to…
This week the US dollar moved strongly upwards against the other major currencies, at the same time weakening gold and silver along with most industrial commodities, before some profit-taking set in yesterday. The…
Gold demand might be at a five year low, according to the latest World Gold Council demands trend report, but this week the yellow metal returned to favour with GoldMoney's customers. Demand for Gold Dealing Manager…
This week precious metals continued to consolidate January's gains in volatile financial markets, with both gold and silver range-bound. Platinum and palladium are up on the week, noticeably stronger than gold and…