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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Sovereign Bonds

Today's obvious mispricing of sovereign bonds is a bonanza for spending politicians and allows over-leveraged banks to build up their capital. This mispricing has gone so far that negative interest rates have become…

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GoldMoney Newsdesk

Historic Revolt

James Turk spoke to King World News to say that a historic revolt against corrupt Western banksters is now underway. He also cautioned that a "ticking time-bomb" is set to explode and discussed what this will mean for…

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Alasdair Macleod

More euro-tragedy

Despite the uncertainties ahead of the Greek general election, the European Central Bank (ECB) went ahead and announced quantitative easing (QE) of €60bn per month from March to at least September 2016. What makes this…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Consolidating gains

Gold and silver prices consolidated recent gains this week, both having become overbought short-term, and they now appear to be building a base before an attempt to convincingly attack higher ground, though yesterday's…

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Roland Khounlivong

Market Report: Flights to Quality

It is pleasing to see precious metals in favour as 2015 gets underway in earnest. Whilst 'quality' might be a subjective term, it seems to have been applied, in my opinion quite rightly, to gold, silver, platinum and…

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