Sovereign Bonds
Today's obvious mispricing of sovereign bonds is a bonanza for spending politicians and allows over-leveraged banks to build up their capital. This mispricing has gone so far that negative interest rates have become…Read the article
Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.
Today's obvious mispricing of sovereign bonds is a bonanza for spending politicians and allows over-leveraged banks to build up their capital. This mispricing has gone so far that negative interest rates have become…Read the article
It was a quieter week for GoldMoney customers, with the online precious metal trader seeing net selling of gold, and more interest in buying silver, in line with the trend in recent weeks. Dealing Manager Kelly-Ann…Read the article
James Turk spoke to King World News to say that a historic revolt against corrupt Western banksters is now underway. He also cautioned that a "ticking time-bomb" is set to explode and discussed what this will mean for…Read the article
Despite the uncertainties ahead of the Greek general election, the European Central Bank (ECB) went ahead and announced quantitative easing (QE) of €60bn per month from March to at least September 2016. What makes this…Read the article
Gold and silver prices consolidated recent gains this week, both having become overbought short-term, and they now appear to be building a base before an attempt to convincingly attack higher ground, though yesterday's…Read the article
It was a quieter week for GoldMoney customers ahead of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday, although activity increased slightly after with a marked change in direction with regard to…Read the article
James Turk spoke to King World News , ahead of this Wednesday's FOMC announcement, about why gold is about to repeat one of its greatest upside moves in history. He also included a fantastic 5-decade chart to go along…Read the article
It was a well anticipated rise for the gold price following confirmation from the European Central Bank that it is to start quantative easing, and the increase in interest has been reflected at GoldMoney. Double volume…Read the article
James Turk spoke to King World News about the earth-shaking Swiss move and why it has created such enormous fallout. "The announcement by the Swiss National Bank was an earth-shaking event as we have seen, with markets…Read the article
It is pleasing to see precious metals in favour as 2015 gets underway in earnest. Whilst 'quality' might be a subjective term, it seems to have been applied, in my opinion quite rightly, to gold, silver, platinum and…Read the article