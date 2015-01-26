Is The Gold Price About To Repeat One Of Its Greatest Upside Moves In History

Jan 26, 2015 · GoldMoney Newsdesk

James Turk spoke to King World News, ahead of this Wednesday's FOMC announcement, about why gold is about to repeat one of its greatest upside moves in history. He also included a fantastic 5-decade chart to go along with his powerful interview.

James Turk: "We should not be too surprised that gold and silver have begun the week with some downward price pressure, Eric. The Greek election results are now known, so there has been some "buy the rumor, sell the news" pressure from that.