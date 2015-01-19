James Turk: Earth-Shaking Swiss Move Creates Enormous Chaos As London Gold Pool II Falters

Jan 19, 2015 · GoldMoney Newsdesk

James Turk spoke to King World News about the earth-shaking Swiss move and why it has created such enormous fallout.

"The announcement by the Swiss National Bank was an earth-shaking event as we have seen, with markets around the word roiled by it. We are still seeing the aftermath as various players announce the losses they have incurred, and there are still no doubt many unintended economic consequences that have yet to appear."



James goes on to discuss the fixing of the Swiss Franc, price fixing, the markets and the 'London gold pool'.

Read the full interview at King World News