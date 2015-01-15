It's been a busy week for GoldMoney customers, but despite today's Swiss National Bank (SNB) announcement, they're still preferring silver to the yellow metal. Over the past week, Roland Khounlivong said in terms of…
2014 ended with two ominous developments: the strength of the US dollar and a collapse in key commodity prices. It is tempting to view both events as one, but the continuing fall in oil prices through December reveals…
Note: GoldMoney is offering a discount of 10% on commission for any purchases of gold in the UK vault until 15 January. See /xmas-exclusive Gold and silver started the year at a muted point, with gold at $1168 and…
Gold started the year with an impressive rally as safe haven worries brought buyers back to the metal. Dealing Manager Kelly-Ann Kearsey said, 'The GoldMoney buy to sell ratio was clearly in favour of buyers at the…
Globally systemically important banks (G-SIBs in the language of the Financial Stability Board) are to be bailed-in if they fail, moving the cost from governments to the depositors, bondholders and shareholders. There…
This week has been extremely volatile for oil, currencies and stock markets. Against this background gold and silver have drifted sideways to slightly lower, which given the dollar's strong performance is almost a…
It's been a volatile week for the yellow metal in quiet trading as global data and economic news have caused prices to pull in various directions. Dealing Manager at GoldMoney, the online precious metals trader,…
Last week I wrote that contrary to the prevailing mood US dollar strength could reverse at any time. This week I look at another aspect of the dollar, which almost certainly will become a significant source of supply: a…
This week, precious metals continued their recovery, with gold up $35 at $1220 and silver up about $1 at $17 this morning, thus building on the improved trend since gold bottomed nearly $90 lower at $1132 on 7 November.…
In a week that's seen more window dressing of GoldMoney client investment portfolios than serious directional decisions, gold has had a volatile few days thanks to a variety of factors. Head of Dealing and Settlements,…