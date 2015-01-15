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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

2015: the year of the slump?

2014 ended with two ominous developments: the strength of the US dollar and a collapse in key commodity prices. It is tempting to view both events as one, but the continuing fall in oil prices through December reveals…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: A steady start for 2015

Note: GoldMoney is offering a discount of 10% on commission for any purchases of gold in the UK vault until 15 January. See /xmas-exclusive Gold and silver started the year at a muted point, with gold at $1168 and…

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Alasdair Macleod

Derivatives and mass financial destruction

Globally systemically important banks (G-SIBs in the language of the Financial Stability Board) are to be bailed-in if they fail, moving the cost from governments to the depositors, bondholders and shareholders. There…

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Alasdair Macleod

Spare dollars

Last week I wrote that contrary to the prevailing mood US dollar strength could reverse at any time. This week I look at another aspect of the dollar, which almost certainly will become a significant source of supply: a…

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