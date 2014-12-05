Goldmoney
MenuClose

A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Commodities and the dollar

Each commodity market has its own story to tell: oil prices are falling because OPEC can't agree production cuts, steel faces a glut from overcapacity, and even the price of maize has fallen, presumably because of good…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market report: Post referendum bounce

It turns out the Swiss referendum last weekend which sought to force the Swiss National Bank to maintain 20% gold reserves was a red herring so far as precious metal markets are concerned. It was fairly obvious before…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

The case for silver

Supply and demand Silver is commonly accepted as a monetary metal, but nowadays its principal use is industrial. According to The Silver Institute, supply of mine and scrap recycling totals 980 million ounces, while…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Waiting for Godot

Alternatively, watching paint dry. That's how it has felt this week with gold's volatility slowing to a crawl ahead of Thanksgiving yesterday and the Swiss gold referendum on Monday. However, Open Interest 1 on Comex 2…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

That G20 meeting

G20 gatherings of world leaders on the surface are all the same: they conclude with a meaningless anodyne statement that everyone can agree with. But these meetings do serve a purpose: they allow the world leaders to…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market report: Better tone for volatile gold

Gold has had a volatile week, but rose from $1147 last Friday afternoon to a high of $1205 on Tuesday. On Wednesday the price moved between down $25 on the latest opinion poll on the Swiss referendum, then recovered to…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Bank gearing in the Eurozone

According to the ECB's Bank Lending Survey for October banks eased their credit standards in the last quarter, while their risk perceptions increased. This apparent contradiction suggests that the 137 banks surveyed…

Read the article