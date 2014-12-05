Each commodity market has its own story to tell: oil prices are falling because OPEC can't agree production cuts, steel faces a glut from overcapacity, and even the price of maize has fallen, presumably because of good…
It turns out the Swiss referendum last weekend which sought to force the Swiss National Bank to maintain 20% gold reserves was a red herring so far as precious metal markets are concerned. It was fairly obvious before…
Dealing Manager at the online bullion dealer, Kelly-Ann Kearsey said, 'The last seven days have seen net selling of gold and net buying of silver, continuing the trends that we saw last week. Overall, we have seen…
Supply and demand Silver is commonly accepted as a monetary metal, but nowadays its principal use is industrial. According to The Silver Institute, supply of mine and scrap recycling totals 980 million ounces, while…
Alternatively, watching paint dry. That's how it has felt this week with gold's volatility slowing to a crawl ahead of Thanksgiving yesterday and the Swiss gold referendum on Monday. However, Open Interest 1 on Comex 2…
GoldMoney customers have been back in the buying mood this week, but the yellow metal hasn't featured highly on their shopping list. Dealing Manager at the online bullion dealer, Kelly-Ann Kearsey said, 'Customer…
G20 gatherings of world leaders on the surface are all the same: they conclude with a meaningless anodyne statement that everyone can agree with. But these meetings do serve a purpose: they allow the world leaders to…
Gold has had a volatile week, but rose from $1147 last Friday afternoon to a high of $1205 on Tuesday. On Wednesday the price moved between down $25 on the latest opinion poll on the Swiss referendum, then recovered to…
It's been a quiet week for online bullion dealer, GoldMoney, despite warnings about a global economic slowdown. Gold is traditionally seen as a safe haven asset, but GoldMoney's Dealing Manager, Kelly-Ann Kearsey said…
According to the ECB's Bank Lending Survey for October banks eased their credit standards in the last quarter, while their risk perceptions increased. This apparent contradiction suggests that the 137 banks surveyed…