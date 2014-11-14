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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Is gold turning the corner?

After a very strong rise last Friday precious metals drifted lower-to-sideways for most of the week, but behind this unexceptional behaviour there are some tectonic shifts under way. The chart below is of the gold price…

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Roland Khounlivong

Dealing Desk: Market stabilises after sales

Online bullion dealer GoldMoney saw markets stabilize last week after the sales of the previous seven days. GoldMoney's Head of Dealing and Settlements, Roland Khounlivong said, 'We had a much more stable week, the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Deflation comes knocking at the door

There is little doubt that deflationary risks have increased in recent weeks, if only because the dollar has risen sharply against other currencies. Understanding what this risk actually is, as opposed to what the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: PMs hit by strong dollar

The dollar continued its upward path against the major currencies this week, and gold and silver prices suffered accordingly. The bears have maintained the upper hand, as shown in the following charts of Comex prices…

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Alasdair Macleod

China’s gold strategy

China first delegated the management of gold policy to the People's Bank by regulations in 1983. This development was central to China's emergence as a free-market economy following the post-Mao reforms in 1979/82. At…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: FOMC hits gold and silver

Trading in precious metals was quiet until Wednesday morning, when prices began to soften. When the FOMC meeting released its policy statement at 2.00pm EST, gold and silver responded by falling heavily, with gold…

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Alasdair Macleod

Markets and reality disconnected

The behaviour of financial markets these days is frankly divorced from reality, with value-investing banished. Markets have become distorted by Rumsfeld-knowns such as interest rate policy and "market guidance", and…

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