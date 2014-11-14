After a very strong rise last Friday precious metals drifted lower-to-sideways for most of the week, but behind this unexceptional behaviour there are some tectonic shifts under way. The chart below is of the gold price…
Online bullion dealer GoldMoney saw markets stabilize last week after the sales of the previous seven days. GoldMoney's Head of Dealing and Settlements, Roland Khounlivong said, 'We had a much more stable week, the…
There is little doubt that deflationary risks have increased in recent weeks, if only because the dollar has risen sharply against other currencies. Understanding what this risk actually is, as opposed to what the…
The dollar continued its upward path against the major currencies this week, and gold and silver prices suffered accordingly. The bears have maintained the upper hand, as shown in the following charts of Comex prices…
As precious metals prices fell across the board this week, online bullion dealer, GoldMoney saw its customers also selling across all metals. GoldMoney's Dealing Manager, Kelly-Ann Kearsey said, 'Gold was by far the…
China first delegated the management of gold policy to the People's Bank by regulations in 1983. This development was central to China's emergence as a free-market economy following the post-Mao reforms in 1979/82. At…
Trading in precious metals was quiet until Wednesday morning, when prices began to soften. When the FOMC meeting released its policy statement at 2.00pm EST, gold and silver responded by falling heavily, with gold…
Obviously the big news of the week for the bullion markets came from the Federal Reserve which ended its quantitative easing bond buying and was surprisingly upbeat about the economy. It wasn’t just gold which suffered,…
With continued uncertainty in global markets, James Turk sent King World News two incredible charts that readers around the world must see, and he also discussed gold, the destruction of money and much more. Read the…
The behaviour of financial markets these days is frankly divorced from reality, with value-investing banished. Markets have become distorted by Rumsfeld-knowns such as interest rate policy and "market guidance", and…