For gold and silver it has been a week of two halves: first prices rallied to a peak on Tuesday, then declined to show net losses for the week on Wednesday for silver and Thursday for gold. Broadly these precious metals…
The week has seen a mixed picture with net selling of gold, net buying of silver and a 5% increase in palladium prices, but all eyes are on the US with key figures on GDP and a report from the Federal Open Market…
Since WW2 economic theorists have posited that demand in the economy could be stimulated by a combination of deficit spending by the government and by suppressing interest rates. The separation of demand from production…
The outlook for gold is now more positive than it has been for some time. After a prolonged period of low volatility as funds invested in ever-greater risk, markets have snapped and volatility has jumped. In short, we…
It's been a week of stockmarket woes and rising gold prices, but it's highlighted again the differing buying habits of many physical bullion investors compared to the rest of the market. GoldMoney's Dealing Manager,…
In an interview with Finance News Network at the Gold Investment Symposium, James Turk shares his insights into the markets and gold's role in a diversified portfolio. Read or watch the full interview here .
Recent evidence points increasingly towards global economic contraction. Parts of the Eurozone are in great difficulty, and only last weekend S&P the rating agency warned that Greece will default on its debts "at some…
This week has seen highly volatile equities (mostly down), bond yields sharply lower, the oil price hard down, and gold side-lined but recovering after a miserable month or two. On the news front, the S&P rating agency…
It was a slightly better week for gold on the precious metals markets, but online physical bullion trader, GoldMoney, still reported selling among its customers. Dealing Manager, Kelly-Ann Kearsey said, 'We've seen net…
If there is one concept that illustrates the difference between a top-down macro-economic approach and the reality of everyday life it is the velocity of circulation of money. Compare the following statements: "The…