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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Valuing gold and turkey-farming.

Today's financial markets are built on the sand of unsound currencies. Consequently brokers, banks and investors are wedded to monetary inflation and have lost both the desire and ability to understand gold and properly…

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Alasdair Macleod

The end of tapering and government funding

Last year markets behaved nervously on rumours that QE3 would be tapered; this year we have lived with the fact. It turned out that there has been little or no damage to markets, with bond yields at historic lows and…

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Alasdair Macleod

Currency turbulence

You'd think that the US dollar has suddenly become strong, and the chart below of the other three major currencies confirms it. The US dollar is the risk-free currency for international accounting, because it is the…

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