Precious metals have faced adverse weather as evidence mounts that major economies may be sliding into recession. Yesterday the ECB finally responded to the deteriorating situation in the Eurozone by announcing a…
It's been a week for prowling bears on the precious metals markets, as good US economic data reaffirms the dollars strength and reduces gold's safe haven appeal. Online precious metals trader, GoldMoney has seen its…
This week saw gold rally $15 to $1233 on Tuesday before sliding to $1207 yesterday morning, then rallying in the afternoon. Silver's moves tracked gold's, bottoming out at $17.30 yesterday at the London opening. This…
Today's financial markets are built on the sand of unsound currencies. Consequently brokers, banks and investors are wedded to monetary inflation and have lost both the desire and ability to understand gold and properly…
It's been a week of selling across the precious metals this week with silver living up to its volatile reputation. For the previous two weeks GoldMoney customers had been buying silver, but this week they abandoned it…
With the Dow still trading above 17,000 and the U.S. Dollar Index holding near 85, James Turk sent King World News two shocking charts that expose the stunning collapse which has taken place in the United States. Turk…
This week saw a continuation of last week's sell-off in gold as prices fell to an eight month low. GoldMoney customers sold the yellow metal, but Kelly-Ann Kearsey, Dealing Manager at the online precious metals trader,…
Gold and silver drifted lower over the course of the week, with a challenge to the $1200 level for gold becoming a distinct possibility. Silver is struggling to hold $18.50. Mainstream opinion has been negative for…
Last year markets behaved nervously on rumours that QE3 would be tapered; this year we have lived with the fact. It turned out that there has been little or no damage to markets, with bond yields at historic lows and…
You'd think that the US dollar has suddenly become strong, and the chart below of the other three major currencies confirms it. The US dollar is the risk-free currency for international accounting, because it is the…