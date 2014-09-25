Dealing Desk: Precious metals lose their shine across the board

Sep 25, 2014 · Kelly-Ann Kearsey

It's been a week of selling across the precious metals this week with silver living up to its volatile reputation.

For the previous two weeks GoldMoney customers had been buying silver, but this week they abandoned it according to Kelly-Ann Kearsey, Dealing Manager at the online precious metals trader, 'It's been a one way week with selling across the board. Most of the metals are still coming out of our vault in Switzerland and what buying we have seen has gone into Singapore.

'Whilst the gold price did try to pick up a little late Thursday, it fell to its lowest level since early January this week as positive US economic data and the expectation that the US Federal Reserve will start to increase interest rates boosted the dollar to a four year high against a basket of leading currencies.



'Gold is threatening its $1200 psychological level despite the expected increase in sales from India as the Festival and wedding season gets underway.



'Platinum is faring a little worse, sinking to a 15 month low, whilst silver's industrial heritage has failed to give it any backing. Our customers have followed the rest of the market this week with profit taking on all the metals.'



16:00 25/09/14: Week on week performance: Gold fell 0.4% to $1,220.75; Silver lost 5.4% to $17.54; Platinum also dropped 2.5% to $1,310.74 while Palladium slipped 2.8% to $802.97.



