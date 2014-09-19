Dealing Desk: Gold sell off continues but silver still attracts

Sep 19, 2014 · Kelly-Ann Kearsey

This week saw a continuation of last week's sell-off in gold as prices fell to an eight month low. GoldMoney customers sold the yellow metal, but Kelly-Ann Kearsey, Dealing Manager at the online precious metals trader, said, 'We saw a continued interest in silver.

Our customers carried on where they left off last week and across the board we had more buyers than sellers with silver being the metal of choice.

'Gold was mostly sold out of the UK and Swiss vaults with Singapore benefitting from the purchasing. There was very little other activity for platinum and palladium, and it's a wait and see game to find out at what point the buyers return to gold as the price drop encourages bargain hunting.

'Overall, volumes are slightly lower, but with more buyers than sellers compared to last week. Tomorrow's quadruple options witching and next week's US durable goods orders, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures and Chinese Purchasing Manager Index (PMI), could provide further impetus to the market, although it might not be in gold's favour.

16:00 18/09/14: Week on week performance: Gold fell 1.11% to $1,225.79; Silver lost 0.48% to $18.55; Platinum also dropped 1.93% to $1,344.99 while Palladium slipped 1.64% to $825.72.

