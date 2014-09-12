Precious metals have had to endure a week of gathering dollar strength, which is at least partly the result of problems specific to the euro, yen and sterling. The result is gold has fallen a further $30 over the week,…
With gold at a seven-month low the precious metals market saw selling across the board this week. Kelly-Ann Kearsey, Dealing Manager at the online precious metals trader, said, 'Our customers were profit taking this…
In a radio interview recently* I was asked a question to which I could not easily give a satisfactory reply: if the gold market is rigged, why does it matter? I have no problem delivering a comprehensive answer based on…
Gold and silver had a bad week, with gold falling $25 to a low of $1262 by the Comex close yesterday, and silver by $0.50. This morning UK-time prices opened a little better on overnight physical demand, no doubt…
Whilst the overall market has been focusing on Palladium amid geopolitical tension, for a second week in a row customers at GoldMoney have been taking advantage of the falling silver price. Dealing Manager at the online…
In recent months talking heads, disappointed with the lack of economic recovery, have turned their attention to wages. If only wages could grow, they say, there would be more demand for goods and services: without wage…
The pattern of trading in precious metals changed for the better this week. After London's bank holiday on Monday, for the first time in a long time the market opened in London's pre-market with higher prices. This…
Overall it has been palladium's week with prices rising to their highest level since February 2001. However for customers of GoldMoney, it was silver that shone. GoldMoney Dealing Manager, Kelly-Ann Kearsey, said:…
There will be a defining geopolitical event next month when India, Pakistan, Iran and Mongolia become full members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). This will increase the population of SCO members to an…
Gold drifted lower this week, with the price undermined by lack of interest on low volume and a slightly more hawkish tone in the FOMC minutes released on Wednesday. The chart below, of gold and open interest on Comex,…