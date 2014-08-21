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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market report: Technically more sound

Precious metals periodically suffer from coordinated bear raids as the commercial shorts try to level their books. That appeared to be the case in recent weeks when the gold price was sold down from $1345 to $1280 last…

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Alasdair Macleod

Markets: Keep calm and carry on

At the end of July global equity bull markets had a moment of doubt, falling three or four per cent. In the seven trading days up to 1st August the S&P500 fell 3.8%, and we are not out of the woods yet. At the same time…

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