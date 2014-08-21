This week saw profit taking and a sell-off across the precious metals' market, but for the customers of online trader, GoldMoney, it was seen as a chance to buy. Head of Dealing and Settlements, Roland Khounlivong said,…
With continued uncertainty in major markets, James Turk spoke with King World News about what the central planners fear most in the gold and silver markets. Turk also discussed why the price of both metals is now set to…
I shall come to this important event later in this market report; but first, our customary look at this week's trading. From Monday through Wednesday the gold price found firm support at the $1305 level before gaining a…
All commodities and near-commodities are priced internationally in dollars, and the dollar is used for over 80% of cross-border trade settlements. Consequently the dollar is the base currency for all countries' foreign…
Although it's been relatively quiet due to the holiday season, palladium has been the winner this week, while for GoldMoney customers, silver has also outshone its glittering yellow cousin. Dealing Manager at the online…
Precious metals periodically suffer from coordinated bear raids as the commercial shorts try to level their books. That appeared to be the case in recent weeks when the gold price was sold down from $1345 to $1280 last…
At the end of July global equity bull markets had a moment of doubt, falling three or four per cent. In the seven trading days up to 1st August the S&P500 fell 3.8%, and we are not out of the woods yet. At the same time…
Dealing Manager at the online precious metals trader, Kelly-Ann Kearsey, said that gold had been the best performer over the week. The week saw a buy/sell ratio of 1. The summer months tend to see a drop off in…
With continued uncertainty in major markets, James Turk tells King World News that the gold market has once again slipped into backwardation. Turk also discussed the delays in delivery times for large orders of physical…
June's FMQ components have now been released by the St Louis Fed, and it stands at a record $13.132 trillion. As can be seen in the chart above, it is $5.48 trillion more than an extension of the pre-Lehman crisis…