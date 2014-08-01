That was how it felt watching all markets this week until yesterday when they sprang into life. Gold fell from $1304 at the London opening last Monday to a low point of $1281 yesterday, down 1.8% on the week, while…
It has been a quiet week among GoldMoney's 22,000 worldwide customers, with the summer holiday season kicking in. There has been a low level of profit taking across all metals, and Dealing Manager at the online precious…
With continued uncertainty in major markets, today James Turk warned King World News that we should expect a wild week in the gold and silver markets. Turk also discussed what the implications of a coming inflationary…
Governments and central banks have made little or no progress in recovering from the Lehman crisis six years ago. The problem is not helped by dependence on statistics which are downright misleading. This is…
Precious metals drifted lower over the week in quiet trading. The bears took comfort in the lack of a positive price reaction to political news from the Ukraine and Gaza, and from economic surveys released in the US…
The gold market has had a relatively quiet week, nevertheless, GoldMoney has seen some significant purchases from its customers. Dealing Manager at the online precious metals trader, Kelly-Ann Kearsey said the yellow…
GoldMoney's Alasdair Macleod joined Financial Services Network to discuss the impending demise of the London Silver Fix. Will it force the LBMA to become more transparent and to modernize? Alasdair believes they need to…
With continued turmoil in major markets, today James Turk told King World News that we are witnessing a historic shift in the gold and silver markets. Turk also discussed what the implications of this historic shift in…
With the global economy seemingly revived, you wouldn't expect silver to have many cheerleaders as an investment. Think again: its time to shine is now, says Christopher Silvester. Read the full article by clicking here