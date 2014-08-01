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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Like watching paint dry…

That was how it felt watching all markets this week until yesterday when they sprang into life. Gold fell from $1304 at the London opening last Monday to a low point of $1281 yesterday, down 1.8% on the week, while…

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Alasdair Macleod

The Coming Slump

Governments and central banks have made little or no progress in recovering from the Lehman crisis six years ago. The problem is not helped by dependence on statistics which are downright misleading. This is…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Corrective Action

Precious metals drifted lower over the week in quiet trading. The bears took comfort in the lack of a positive price reaction to political news from the Ukraine and Gaza, and from economic surveys released in the US…

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Alasdair Macleod

What is with the silver fix?

GoldMoney's Alasdair Macleod joined Financial Services Network to discuss the impending demise of the London Silver Fix. Will it force the LBMA to become more transparent and to modernize? Alasdair believes they need to…

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GoldMoney Newsdesk

Historic Shift In The Gold & Silver Markets

With continued turmoil in major markets, today James Turk told King World News that we are witnessing a historic shift in the gold and silver markets. Turk also discussed what the implications of this historic shift in…

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