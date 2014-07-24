Dealing Desk: Shine comes off gold price but GoldMoney customers still buy

Jul 24, 2014 · Kelly-Ann Kearsey

The gold market has had a relatively quiet week, nevertheless, GoldMoney has seen some significant purchases from its customers.

Dealing Manager at the online precious metals trader, Kelly-Ann Kearsey said the yellow metal has definitely been the most popular: 'Over the past week, we've seen an increase in buyers with our most popular vault Via Mat, Switzerland.

'Throughout the week the buying has mainly been safe haven motivated as events in the Ukraine and in Gaza have escalated. This morning's drop of gold below its 1300 support level shows that the general market's worries have eased, and good economic data has been one of the catalysts.

'Strong Chinese manufacturing data has helped this morning, while on the 22nd, the USA Consumer Price Index figures showed inflation is creeping up as the economy becomes more durable. The US dollar has also strengthened since the beginning of July as the Federal Reserve Bank is on course to end its bond purchasing by December. This has resulted in investors becoming more optimistic about the dollar as the American economy appears to be recovering faster than expected.

'We haven't seen a reaction from our customers yet to today's drop in price below 1300, but it could prompt some bargain hunting over the coming week if the price stays lower.

'Summer is always quieter for the majority of the precious metals, but the safe haven worries aren't far away as the geopolitical issues continue. We will have US GDP figures out next week, as well as the employment situation and the Federal Open Market Committee meeting announcement, which might provide further direction for the gold price.'

16:00 24/07/14: Week on week performance: Gold down 0.9% to $1,290.70; Silver continued its slide, falling 1.2% at $20.51; Platinum slipped 1.9% to $1,462.90 while Palladium edged down 1.4% to $867.72.

