What is with the silver fix?

Jul 23, 2014 · Alasdair Macleod

GoldMoney's Alasdair Macleod joined Financial Services Network to discuss the impending demise of the London Silver Fix.

Will it force the LBMA to become more transparent and to modernize? Alasdair believes they need to do this to remain the center of the world's precious metal trade. He also believes that the latest slam down in gold prices was due to profit taking and not an organized take-down.

Click here to listen to the full interview