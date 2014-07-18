Last Monday’s Daily Telegraph carried an interview with Jaime Caruana , the General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements (the BIS). As General Manger, Caruana is CEO of the central banks’ central bank. In…
Before yesterday's (Thursday) rise in bullion prices, precious metals were in corrective mode this week after recent rises. There were two big stand-out sales of gold contracts on Monday, estimated to be about 5,000…
Gold prices have risen following news of the potential shooting down of a Malaysian airlines plane in the Ukraine near the Russian border. Head of Dealing and Settlements, Roland Khounlivong said, 'Up to then, with gold…
James Turk, John Rubino, Daniel McAdams and David Jensen return as guests on the next radio program. Turk and Rubino discusses their new book, "The Money Bubble. What to Do Before it Pops?" Both men believe, as does…
James Turk, Founder & Director of GoldMoney, co-author of "The Money Bubble – What to do before it pops", and keynote speaker at the 7th Gold Investment Symposium being held in Sydney, 8-9 October 2014. Listen to the…
In this interview with GoldMoney's Alasdair Macleod, SGT Report discusses Friday's news that the CME and Thomson Reuters have been chosen to run the replacement for the 117-year old London Silver Fix. To hear the full…
With continued turmoil in major markets, today James Turk told King World News that bullion bank shorts orchestrated today’s smash in the gold and silver markets. Turk also gave some fascinating statistics regarding…
The debate in precious metal markets today is whether or not the three-year bear market is over and a new uptrend is establishing itself. But assuming for a moment that the gold price has turned the corner, will the…
Gold and silver had a good week after the US holiday last Friday. From a low of $1312 on Tuesday, gold rose to a high point of $1345 yesterday, and silver from $20.84 to $21.60. Open interest is climbing too for both…
After last week's record week of trading, turnover returned to more normal levels among GoldMoney's more than 22,000 customers worldwide. However, Head of Dealing and Settlements at the British based online precious…