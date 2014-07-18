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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Monetary discord

Last Monday’s Daily Telegraph carried an interview with Jaime Caruana , the General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements (the BIS). As General Manger, Caruana is CEO of the central banks’ central bank. In…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Sharp consolidation

Before yesterday's (Thursday) rise in bullion prices, precious metals were in corrective mode this week after recent rises. There were two big stand-out sales of gold contracts on Monday, estimated to be about 5,000…

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GoldMoney Newsdesk

Interview with James Turk and Symposium

James Turk, Founder & Director of GoldMoney, co-author of "The Money Bubble – What to do before it pops", and keynote speaker at the 7th Gold Investment Symposium being held in Sydney, 8-9 October 2014. Listen to the…

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GoldMoney Newsdesk

The new silver fix

In this interview with GoldMoney's Alasdair Macleod, SGT Report discusses Friday's news that the CME and Thomson Reuters have been chosen to run the replacement for the 117-year old London Silver Fix. To hear the full…

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Alasdair Macleod

Unwinding unallocated gold accounts.

The debate in precious metal markets today is whether or not the three-year bear market is over and a new uptrend is establishing itself. But assuming for a moment that the gold price has turned the corner, will the…

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