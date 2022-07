Jul 16, 2014 · GoldMoney Newsdesk

James Turk, John Rubino, Daniel McAdams and David Jensen return as guests on the next radio program.

Turk and Rubino discusses their new book, "The Money Bubble. What to Do Before it Pops?" Both men believe, as does your host, that economic pathology is built into our economic system through fiat money and anti-market policies that ruin capitalism.

Listen to the full interview here.