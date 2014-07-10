Golden Years
The recession has not meant gloom for everyone, with a record number of people now classed as high net worth individuals. Geoff Turk, Chief Executive Officer at GoldMoney, looks at the changing face of global wealth.…Read the article
Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.
The recession has not meant gloom for everyone, with a record number of people now classed as high net worth individuals. Geoff Turk, Chief Executive Officer at GoldMoney, looks at the changing face of global wealth.…Read the article
The London bullion market is an over-the-counter unregulated market and has had this status since the mid-1980s. The disadvantage of an OTC market being unregulated is that change often ends up being driven by a cartel…Read the article
Nobody would suggest you put all your eggs in one basket – even if they're golden eggs; but as any good mother hen knows, it's also not a good idea to wander off and leave them unattended. Jacquie Williams, Head of…Read the article
Guests at a recent Alternative Investment seminar organised by GoldMoney, heard how now is the time to take a look at their investment portfolios and consider if they are adequately diversified. The panel of experts…Read the article
On July 7th, the World Gold Council is convening a conference in London to explore how to reform the broken London Gold fix that has become mired in scandal and controversy about market manipulation by participants. The…Read the article
Does the system of fixing the daily price of gold in London really need fixing, or should it be allowed to fade into the annals of history? Read the full story featuring GoldMoney's Alasdair Macleod The Telegraph .Read the article
Gold and silver spent most of the week consolidating recent gains by moving broadly sideways, but their underlying strength was a notable feature. The first chart is of gold and its open interest on Comex. The increase…Read the article
It is common knowledge that Japan is in extreme financial difficulties, and that the currency is most likely to sink and sink. After all, Government debt to GDP is over 250%, and the rate of increase of retirees has…Read the article
While the gold and silver markets generally had a more neutral week after recent gains GoldMoney customers have been buying across the board in the busiest week's trading of the year. Head of Dealing and Settlements at…Read the article
Alasdair Macleod speaks to Alex Iszatt on Dukascopy TV's Commodities Corner. Dukascopy Bank is a Swiss innovative online bank providing Internet based and mobile trading services (with focus on foreign exchange, bullion…Read the article