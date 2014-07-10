Goldmoney
MenuClose

A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

GoldMoney Newsdesk

Golden Years

The recession has not meant gloom for everyone, with a record number of people now classed as high net worth individuals. Geoff Turk, Chief Executive Officer at GoldMoney, looks at the changing face of global wealth.…

Read the article

GoldMoney Newsdesk

Looking after your future

Nobody would suggest you put all your eggs in one basket – even if they're golden eggs; but as any good mother hen knows, it's also not a good idea to wander off and leave them unattended. Jacquie Williams, Head of…

Read the article

James Turk

James Turk interview on Cashkurs

On July 7th, the World Gold Council is convening a conference in London to explore how to reform the broken London Gold fix that has become mired in scandal and controversy about market manipulation by participants. The…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Underlying strength

Gold and silver spent most of the week consolidating recent gains by moving broadly sideways, but their underlying strength was a notable feature. The first chart is of gold and its open interest on Comex. The increase…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

A tale of two certainties

It is common knowledge that Japan is in extreme financial difficulties, and that the currency is most likely to sink and sink. After all, Government debt to GDP is over 250%, and the rate of increase of retirees has…

Read the article