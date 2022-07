Jul 3, 2014 · Alasdair Macleod

Alasdair Macleod speaks to Alex Iszatt on Dukascopy TV's Commodities Corner.

Dukascopy Bank is a Swiss innovative online bank providing Internet based and mobile trading services (with focus on foreign exchange, bullion and binaries), banking and other financial services through innovative proprietary technological solutions.

To watch and listen to the interview, please visit Dukascopy TV.