James Turk interview on Cashkurs

Jul 8, 2014 · James Turk

On July 7th, the World Gold Council is convening a conference in London to explore how to reform the broken London Gold fix that has become mired in scandal and controversy about market manipulation by participants. The heads of leading gold Trading firms and mining companies are expected to take part in the meeting. What could such an overhaul of the price fixing process look like? James Turk speaks to Roman Baudzus of Cashkurs about the gold Fix and the huge discrepancies between paper gold markets and physical gold markets.

To listen to the full interview, please click here.