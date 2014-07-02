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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

James Turk

McEwen and Turk talk gold

The Northern Miner recently invited James Turk, the London-based gold analyst and founder of GoldMoney, and mining legend Rob McEwen of McEwen Mining (TSX: MUX; NYSE: MUX), to discuss their views on a number of issues…

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Alasdair Macleod

Taming the markets

A recent report by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) entitled Global Public Investor 2014 discussed the investment strategies of 400 government investors split into 157 central banks, 156…

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Chris Martenson

The Accelerated Crash Course

We're facing a future in which the economic growth the world has enjoyed over the past century can no longer continue. Over-indebtedness, mal-investment, cronyism, manipulation, and misguided policymaking have all…

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Alasdair Macleod

Blaming deflation

With the Eurozone going to the extreme of negative interest rates and the IMF belatedly revising downwards their expectations of US economic growth, deflation is now the favoured buzzword. It is time to untangle myth…

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James Turk

James Turk - 'The Money Bubble'

James Turk joins Paul Sandhu to discuss his new book 'The Money Bubble And What To Do Before It Pops' and how to protect your wealth in times of financial uncertainty. Listen to the full interview here .

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