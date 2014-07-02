The Northern Miner recently invited James Turk, the London-based gold analyst and founder of GoldMoney, and mining legend Rob McEwen of McEwen Mining (TSX: MUX; NYSE: MUX), to discuss their views on a number of issues…
With continued turmoil in major markets, James Turk told King World News that despite concerns about Friday's COT report, the gold and silver markets may now be set for a monster short squeeze that will make history. He…
It is three weeks since the managed money category on Comex placed their biggest bet ever recorded in recent times that silver was going lower, and also bet big-time that gold would sink below $1200. As is often the…
A recent report by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) entitled Global Public Investor 2014 discussed the investment strategies of 400 government investors split into 157 central banks, 156…
Gold has been trading at two-month highs with the outbreak of violence in Iraq and a weak dollar bringing its safe haven qualities back in the spotlight. This week, investors became more nervous about shares with the…
We're facing a future in which the economic growth the world has enjoyed over the past century can no longer continue. Over-indebtedness, mal-investment, cronyism, manipulation, and misguided policymaking have all…
With the Eurozone going to the extreme of negative interest rates and the IMF belatedly revising downwards their expectations of US economic growth, deflation is now the favoured buzzword. It is time to untangle myth…
Following on from last week when Iraq hit the headlines and the price of oil firmed up, gold was steady for the first three trading days. It seemed the shorts just held their breath and hoped Iraq would go away. But…
Gold forged ahead this week, boosted by a weak dollar and rising tension in Iraq re-igniting safe haven concerns. Dealing Manager at GoldMoney, Kelly-Ann Kearsey said: 'We saw a net sell on gold among our customers this…
James Turk joins Paul Sandhu to discuss his new book 'The Money Bubble And What To Do Before It Pops' and how to protect your wealth in times of financial uncertainty. Listen to the full interview here .