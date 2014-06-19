Today, the man who, with remarkable precision, predicted just 3 days ago that we would see this short squeeze in gold and silver told King World News that we may see the short squeeze accelerate and the price of silver…
With major markets around the world continuing to surprise investors, and crude oil now trading near $107 per barrel, James Turk warned King World News that a coming short squeeze in gold and silver may create a repeat…
The signs are good. With record short positions in gold and silver, hedge funds and algorithmic traders should be worried at the lack of price confirmation: gold is holding well above its bear-market lows and silver is…
There is uneasiness across a number of markets with moment-to-moment volatility grinding almost to a halt. It contributes to a feeling that this is the calm before a storm. It is not unusual for there to be a summer…
The strikes in South Africa dominated precious metals market news this week as at first it appeared a conclusion to the long running strikes was not going to be reached. Gold bulls also returned to the market, however…
The situation in the Ukraine is causing shockwaves in the palladium metals market, a global commodities expert has told a Jersey audience. Click here to read the full article in the Jersey Evening Post.
Maintaining a long-term view of wealth in today's challenging economic environment is difficult. However, taking a long-term view is especially important when considering how to allocate your pension investments.…
The purpose of this note is to draw attention to the extreme technical positions in the market for gold and silver. The information is derived from the weekly Commitment of Traders reports, and the monthly Bank…
Well, it’s a bit of an exaggeration, but for the first three days of this week daily turnover in the gold future fell to about 80,000 contracts, compared with a more normal level of 120,000. At the same time volatility…
The Russians came up with an extraordinary statement recently, central to why Russia and China are buying gold, the importance of which was missed by the media. President Putin said that "Russia and China need to secure…