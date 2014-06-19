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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Bottoming out?

The signs are good. With record short positions in gold and silver, hedge funds and algorithmic traders should be worried at the lack of price confirmation: gold is holding well above its bear-market lows and silver is…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market volatility grinds to a halt

There is uneasiness across a number of markets with moment-to-moment volatility grinding almost to a halt. It contributes to a feeling that this is the calm before a storm. It is not unusual for there to be a summer…

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GoldMoney Newsdesk

Conflict in Ukraine upsets world market

The situation in the Ukraine is causing shockwaves in the palladium metals market, a global commodities expert has told a Jersey audience. Click here to read the full article in the Jersey Evening Post.

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Martyn White

Planning for your golden retirement

Maintaining a long-term view of wealth in today's challenging economic environment is difficult. However, taking a long-term view is especially important when considering how to allocate your pension investments.…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market positions for gold and silver

The purpose of this note is to draw attention to the extreme technical positions in the market for gold and silver. The information is derived from the weekly Commitment of Traders reports, and the monthly Bank…

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Alasdair Macleod

Asian gold strategy clarifying

The Russians came up with an extraordinary statement recently, central to why Russia and China are buying gold, the importance of which was missed by the media. President Putin said that "Russia and China need to secure…

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