Planning for your golden retirement

Jun 10, 2014 · Martyn White

Maintaining a long-term view of wealth in today's challenging economic environment is difficult. However, taking a long-term view is especially important when considering how to allocate your pension investments. Professional advice should be obtained and allocations reviewed on a regular basis, as the facts of each person's financial situation will determine whether holding physical gold as part of their pension investment strategy is appropriate.

Click here to read the full article in June's Edition of Connect Magazine.